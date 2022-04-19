Top 3 David Miller knocks in the IPL

David Miller has been one of the most underrated overseas batters in the history of the league. He has an impressive career record - 2167 runs in 92 innings at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 138.

However, Miller was out of form for quite long in the IPL. From 2016 to 2021, he scored only two half-centuries in 39 innings. But he has taken up the role of a finisher incredibly well for the new Gujarat-based franchise.

Let's take a look at his top three performances in IPL history.

#3 89*(44), KXIP vs SRH, Hyderabad 2015

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Warner led from the front, scoring 81(52). Small contributions from other batters ensured they put 185/5 on the board in the first innings. In response, Murali Vijay and Manan Vohra gave Kings XI Punjab a brisk opening start of 42 runs in 4.5 overs.

However, Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 60/3 in the eighth over when Miller walked in to bat. He tried to build partnerships but in vain. Punjab were reduced to 99/6 in 14.1 overs when they lost Gurkeerat Singh Mann. The required run rate was nearing 15.

David Miller still did not give up. He targeted Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs, trying to take Punjab as close as possible to a victory. Axar Patel gave him decent support at the other end. However, it was not enough to register a win. They lost by a small margin of five runs.

#2 94*(51) GT vs CSK, Pune 2022

Gujarat Titans came into this encounter with four wins in their first five matches. CSK scored 169 runs in the first innings. In response, the Titans lost early wickets. They were 16/3 when Miller walked in to bat. GT also did not have the services of captain Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out due to a groin injury.

David Miller had a great opportunity to prove himself against a quality spin attack comprising of Theekshana, Ali and Jadeja. He started off quickly even though wickets kept falling at the other end. The experienced South African T20 star had scored 52(29) at the 12-over mark, despite no other batter being able to get going.

Stand-in captain Rashid Khan’s late surge ensured that Miller;'s efforts did not go in vain. Miller finished the game with a six and four in the final over and took his side home after a herculean effort.

#1 101*(38) KXIP vs RCB, Mohali 2013

Arguably one of the greatest performances in the history of the tournament, David Miller pulled off an unreal chase against Bangalore in the sixth edition of the IPL. RCB set a target of 191 for the home team, with Gayle being the primary contributor.

Punjab did not have a great start, as they were reduced to 64/4 in the first 10 overs. The win looked extremely improbable since Satish was the only other recognized batter. However, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli dropped the South African star when he was batting at 42.

David Miller made the most of the dropped opportunity and ensured that he took the side home. He was able to hit boundaries at will all around the ground, displaying his impeccable range as a T20 power-hitter. Punjab won the game by 6 wickets and 2 overs to spare.

