IPL 2021: 3 reasons why SRH could beat KKR

The third match of IPL 2021 is expected to be another close contest, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai.

The last time SRH and KKR met in an IPL game, the match ended in a tie, and KKR emerged victorious in the super over, making it 2 in 2 for the season.

With Eoin Morgan now leading KKR full-time, the two-time champions will hope to start IPL 2021 on a winning note. SRH, on the other hand, made the playoffs last season and will want to do one better and fight for the title this time around.

Here is a look at why SRH start as slight favorites against KKR ahead of their first IPL 2021 encounter.

1. SRH have in-form players who have done well in the recent past

Jonny Bairstow is likely to open the batting for SRH at IPL 2021..

It always helps to have in-form players in the playing XI, and SRH have a few players who have tasted considerable success on the international stage in the past couple of months.

Jonny Bairstow had a decent T20l series against India last month, averaging 39.33 in 5 innings. He was then named the Man of the Series in the recently concluded ODI series against India, having averaged 73 in the three-match ODI series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a strong comeback to the Indian T20I and ODI squads. In addition to bowling at an excellent economy rate of 6.39, he also bowled crucial spells in the death overs and was instrumental in India's win in the T20I series against England.

Advertisement

Rashid Khan was at his very best in the T20I series against Zimbabwe in the UAE. In 3 matches, the leg-spinner picked up 6 wickets at an astounding average of 12.67.

Jason Holder, too had a decent outing in the T20I series against Sri Lanka last month. The former West Indies skipper picked up 3 wickets in 3 games at an average of 27.33 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.83. He also averaged 52 with the bat.

T Natarajan also had an impressive outing with Team India in Australia. As a left-arm pacer, he brings in a lot of variety to the bowling attack. He has also shown marked improvement over the last 3-4 months and is expected to spearhead the bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

2. The pitch at MA Chidambaram stadium is likely to suit SRH bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the key bowler for SRH at IPL 2021.

The pitch in the first match of IPL 2021 between RCB and MI offered assistance to pace bowlers. The likes of Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Marco Jansen tasted early success.

Advertisement

SRH have a strong pace bowling attack, and if the pitch offers any assistance to pacers, they have the bowlers to exploit the conditions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Kumar are both accurate with their line and length and could be a force to be reckoned with on the Chennai pitch. If there is any swing on offer, the duo will be more dangerous with the new ball and could run through the KKR top-order.

The team also has T Natrajan, who has proved to be an exceptional death-overs bowler in the past. SRH has all its bases covered, as far as the fast bowling depth is concerned.

3. KKR players have struggled with form and injuries ahead of IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan will want to find form at IPL 2021.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan did not taste much success in the T20I series against India. In 3 innings, the left-handed batsman scored just 33 runs at an average of 11. He played just 1 ODI and was ruled out with injury thereafter. Though he has recovered from the hand injury, Morgan has not played since.

Nitish Rana has been KKR's mainstay at number 3 in the past couple of IPL seasons. He has just recovered from Covid-19, and his fitness will be tested in the first few games of IPL 2021.

Shubman Gill, who had a successful Test series against Australia, failed to impress in the 4 matches against England. He averaged just 19.83 in 7 innings in the Test series, and his form may be a bit of a concern for the team.