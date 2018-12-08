David Warner named captain of Sylhet Sixers

David Warner

Suspended Aussie batsman David Warner has been appointed as the captain of BPL franchise Sylhet Sixers. This will be the firsts time Warner will be participating in the BPL. Usually busy with a packed international schedule, the star batsman was suspended for a year following 'Sandpaper-gate'.

Thus, he is globe-trotting around the world, playing for various franchises. Earlier he had played in the Global T20 Canada and the Carribean Premier League. He didn't have great showings in either, ending up with 109 and 220 runs respectively. Presently, he is representing Randwick Petersham, playing grade cricket in Sydney.

Warner's captaincy had won accolades from all quarters, having an excellent track record as captain of Australia's T20I team. He also led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. If not for the ugly incidents at Cape Town, Warner might well have been handed the T20I reins permanently. Now, unfortunately, he remains banned from any leadership role for Australia. It will be interesting to see how he takes to captaincy once again post the ban.

Fellow Australian Steve Smith too will be participating in the BPL for the first time and will turn up for the Comilla Victorians.

The BPL commences on January 6, 2019. This will be the sixth edition of the same. Before the draft process for picking up players, the Sylhet management had chosen to retain all-rounder Nasir Hossain, opener Liton Das, Pakistani pacer Sohail Tanvir, and Sabbir Rahman. Sylhet have a well-rounded squad with good domestic players including Taskin Ahmed and Al-Amin Hossain apart from the retained trio. With exciting players like Nicholas Pooran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Andre Fletcher and Fabian Allen in their roster, expect Sylhet to put up a good show under the spirited captaincy of David Warner.

Sylhet Sixers: Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Sohail Tanvir, David Warner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Nicholas Pooran, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Alok Kapali, Zakir Ali, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Irfan, Al Amin Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain and Taskin Ahmed.

