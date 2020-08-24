David Warner shares an adorable picture of his daughters raiding his wardrobe 

Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batsman David Warner is currently in England for the upcoming limited-overs series against the Three Lions, which begins on September 4th.

David Warner could not take his family along with him to the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, and in his absence, his two adorable daughters raided his wardrobe.

Throughout the global lockdown, David Warner has been very active on social media and he even set up a TikTok account for his fans. His wife and daughters have also played cameos in the videos.

After the England series, David Warner will be flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The competition has been moved out of India this year due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

This is the second time that the entire tournament will be played away from home, the first time being in 2009 when India was gearing up for general elections. Three cities in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host the matches across two months and all the franchises have already arrived in the gulf country.

David Warner will hope to lead SRH to their 2nd IPL title

David Warner led SRH to a title in 2016

David Warner was renamed captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad before the start of IPL 2020, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 29th.

Advertisement

In 2016, SRH won their maiden IPL title under the captaincy of David Warner. However, post the ball tampering saga in 2018, the Australian was replaced by Kane Williamson, who did so in the past couple of seasons.

Thus, with David Warner again being entrusted with a leadership role, he would keen to repeat his 2016 IPL feats and lead the outfit to another IPL crown.