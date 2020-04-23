David Warner wants to take up a career in Bollywood 

David Warner was seen dancing to peppy Bollywood numbers like 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' with his daughters

In a staggering claim, David Warner has said that he wants to take up a career in Bollywood, post-retirement. IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s opener said that he won't shy away from taking the risk of going for a career in Bollywood.

In an Instagram Live chat, Warner and fellow SRH opener Jonny Bairstow shared some candid moments. With the COVID-19 lockdown forcing all major sporting events to come to a halt, players and celebrities have taken to social media platforms to interact with their fans.

Apart from Warner's claim to act in Bollywood, he cleared the air regarding his dancing potential. He added that despite him being active on TikTok, he wouldn't want to dance if at all he decided to enter Bollywood.

"I think after cricket I am looking out for a Bollywood career. Not sure it is going to work out, but I don't mind giving it a try... Certainly not a dancer, that's for sure"

Recently, Warner has been in the news for all hilarious reasons. In a few recent videos he posted on his Instagram handle, Warner was seen dancing to peppy Bollywood numbers like 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' along with his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

David Warner and Bairstow share a great bond at SRH

.

Both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had a terrific IPL 2016.

Both Warner and Bairstow share a special bond on and off the field. Both the players played a huge part in SRH's IPL title-win in 2016. They shared four hundred-run partnerships at the top of the order for SRH.

In a rare instance, Warner and Bairstow both scored centuries against RCB at home to put 231 runs on the board. Warner ended the tournament with 692 runs in 12 games while Bairstow scored 445 runs in 10 games to help SRH win the title after beating RCB in the final.

Both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored over 1100 runs combined in IPL 2016

Despite the hostility between England and Australia, both the players continue to be good friends and defy the odds.