"Day riders" - Shubman Gill's cryptic post after GT defeat his former team KKR in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill had a cryptic caption to post after his side Gujarat Titans (GT) upstaged the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2023 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

The right-handed opener played a pivotal role in a chase of 180, waltzing his way to 49 off just 35 deliveries. While he couldn't see his side through to the finish line, his colleagues ensured that the job was done without much difficulty.

Post the conclusion of the match, Gill took to his social media handles to post a few pictures from the contest, captioning it:

"Day riders"

It is worth noting that Gill was formerly with KKR and made his IPL debut with the two-time champions back in 2018. Having been a mainstay in their batting lineup for four seasons, he joined GT as one of three pre-auction drafts for the 2022 season.

GT surge to the top of the IPL 2023 table with a comfortable win over KKR

While inclement weather delayed the start of the contest between KKR and GT, Hardik Pandya had no hesitation in choosing to field first upon winning the toss.

With no overs lost in the contest, Rahmanullah Gurbaz didn't let a regular burst of wickets affect him. Returning to the playing XI, he tore into the Titans' attack to power along to a 39-ball 81. Along with Andre Russell's unbeaten 34 off 19 deliveries, it was instrumental in the Knight Riders posting 179/7.

In response, Gill set the tone with a pristine knock as he continued his consistent display with the bat in IPL 2023. Once he followed skipper Pandya to the dugout, though, GT were placed in a tricky situation with the asking rate mounting.

However, Vijay Shankar rendered it moot and took a liking to the KKR spinners. A number of big overs followed and within no time, the target was well within the visitors' reach. Shankar's unbeaten 51 off 24 deliveries, along with David Miller's unbeaten 18-ball 32, ensured the Titans got home with 13 deliveries to spare.

The defending champions now have 12 points from eight matches and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. KKR, on the other hand, have lost their sixth match and remain in eighth position.

