DC vs CSK: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 50 of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2021 when they meet the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

CSK and DC are most likely to finish in the top two of the ongoing Indian Premier League season standings. The upcoming battle will probably decide who will top the points table.

CSK opened their IPL 2021 campaign against DC at Wankhede Stadium earlier this year. A fantastic half-century by Suresh Raina helped CSK post 188/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, DC scored 190/3 in 18.3 overs to win by seven wickets. Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 85 runs, while Prithvi Shaw smashed a 38-ball 72.

Fans should expect another cracker of a contest between the two teams in IPL 2021 tonight. Before their second meeting in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

DC vs CSK head-to-head stats

Although Delhi Capitals thrashed Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets earlier this year, the head-to-head record favors CSK 15-9. CSK dominated DC initially in their IPL rivalry, but the last three matches between the two teams have ended in Delhi's favor.

When DC and CSK faced off in the UAE last year, Delhi beat Chennai twice. Overall, the head-to-head record in the UAE favors DC 2-1.

DC vs CSK: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 50 of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer in DC vs. CSK matches. The left-handed batter has scored 552 runs against Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan has aggregated 387 runs against CSK while donning the DC jersey. Last year, Dhawan scored a century versus Chennai in the UAE.

Also Read

DJ Bravo has scalped the most wickets (15) for CSK in matches against DC. It will be interesting to see if he plays against DC tonight in IPL 2021.

Amit Mishra has bagged nine wickets for DC against CSK. The veteran leg-spinner is yet to play a game in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far