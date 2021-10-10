DC vs CSK: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021

After finishing number one on the IPL 2021 points table, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 today. The winner of this match will earn a place in this year's Indian Premier League final.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings faced each other twice during the league stage, with DC emerging victorious on both occasions. They first battled in Match 2 of the season at the Wankhede Stadium, which DC won by seven wickets.

Their most recent meeting took place last week in Dubai. DC defeated CSK by three wickets in that last-over thriller.

CSK will look forward to avenging their two losses against DC tonight in Dubai. Before the IPL 2021 playoffs get underway, here's a look at DC and CSK's head-to-head stats.

DC vs CSK head-to-head stats

While Delhi won both of their matches against Chennai in IPL 2021, the Super Kings still have a decent 15-10 lead in their head-to-head record against the Capitals. Interestingly, the last time CSK defeated DC in an IPL match was during the IPL 2019 playoffs.

Chennai beat Delhi by six wickets in Qualifier 2 of that season hosted by Visakhapatnam. CSK have a 2-0 lead in playoff games against DC, but the head-to-head record in the UAE favors Delhi 3-1.

DC vs CSK: Numbers you need to know before Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021

MS Dhoni has scored the most runs (565) in matches between CSK and DC. However, he failed to get going against DC in Dubai last week. Dhoni faced 27 deliveries but scored only 18 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for DC in games against CSK. In the UAE last year, Dhawan scored a match-winning century against Chennai.

DJ Bravo has scalped 16 wickets against DC while wearing the CSK jersey. He bowled a spell of 1/20 in the previous IPL 2021 encounter against DC.

Axar Patel was the Player of the Match in the last IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC. He bowled a match-winning spell of 2/18 in his four overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee