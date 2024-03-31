DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch history and T20 records 

The second match of the double-header on Sunday (March 31) will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The upcoming clash will be played in Vizag's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, DC's makeshift home ground for IPL 2024.

Both teams are currently at the opposite ends of the .

With four points and an NRR of +1.979, Chennai are sitting pretty at the top. They've been clinical in their approach, winning both their matches convincingly. The defending champions eased past Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, DC has endured a nightmare start to their campaign. They've lost both their matches and are placed precariously at ninth spot on the table. Their batting has been inconsistent, and the bowling attack has lacked penetration. Rishabh Pant, the DC captain, will be desperate to turn things around.

Before the DC vs CSK match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag IPL record

This will be the first time an IPL game takes place in Vishakhapatnam this year. The last time the ACA-VDCA ground hosted an IPL encounter was in 2019. So far, 13 IPL matches have been played at the venue, with teams batting first winning seven.

With an average first innings total of 157, the surface in Vizag is likely to provide an equal matchup between bat and ball.

Here's a list of some important numbers from the 13 IPL matches that this venue has hosted in the past:

IPL Matches Played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 91 - David Warner (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Adam Zampa (RPS) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016.

Highest team score: 206/4 - Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals, 2016.

Lowest team total: 92/10 - Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016.

Highest successful run-chase: 143/5 - Mumbai Indians vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012.

Average first innings score: 157.46

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch report

The pitch report for the Vizag IPL match between Delhi and Chennai will be broadcast live before the toss. Generally, the deck at this venue has been great for batting. Even spinners have done well on this surface.

Both teams boast a quality spin bowling attack, which could create trouble for the middle-order batters. Regardless, this would be the first match of the season at the venue, meaning that the surface would be a fresh one.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag last IPL game

Interestingly, the last IPL match in Vizag also involved CSK and DC. The two franchises battled in the second Qualifier of the IPL 2019 season, with Chennai clinching the game by six wickets.

After opting to bowl first, CSK restricted the Capitals to a below-par total of 147/9. It was a comprehensive team bowling effort by CSK where every bowler who dished out two overs or more claimed at least one wicket.

In reply, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson gave CSK a sumptuous start. They both got to their half-centuries and almost killed the run-chase with their 81-run opening partnership. While DC bowlers did well to take four wickets in the middle overs, CSK booked their tickets for the finals with a six-wicket win.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 147/9 (Rishabh Pant 38, Deepak Chahar 2/28) lost to Chennai Super Kings 151/4 (Shane Watson 50, Trent Boult 1/20) by 6 wickets.