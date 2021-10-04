DC vs CSK Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

A top-of-the-table clash in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 50 in Dubai on Monday, October 4.

A top-two spot hangs in the balance, with DC yet to face the third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the second time in IPL 2021. This game, as well as the DC vs RCB clash, will be crucial in deciding the shape of the playoff battle, which is nearing its conclusion.

Both CSK and DC have played some excellent cricket in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to sustain their momentum from the first leg. The Men in Yellow fell to a heavy defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, in which they rested a couple of key players. However, CSK are among the most in-form tournaments and should be back to their best after getting the inevitable bad game out of the way.

DC comfortably beat the Mumbai Indians in their previous IPL 2021 game to seriously damage the defending champions' hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Rishabh Pant's men will do anything in their power to clinch a top-two spot, something that came in handy last year in the UAE.

IPL 2021: Can Rishabh Pant make it two in two against his idol?

Rishabh Pant has made his admiration for MS Dhoni known

Prior to both teams' first match of the season, which was a clash in Mumbai that DC won by seven wickets with eight balls to spare, Rishabh Pant talked up the opportunity to play against his idol, MS Dhoni. The two keeper-captains will fall into the spotlight once again as they aim to lead their respective teams to a historic playoff appearance.

Pant's captaincy has come under question in the recent past, and the return of Shreyas Iyer has only intensified calls for the right-hander to be reinstated as captain. Moves such as the one which resulted in Ravichandran Ashwin bowling the final over of the first innings against MI have meant that Pant's tactics are being intensely scrunitized.

Meawhile, Dhoni has been a class apart with his bowling changes and field placements in IPL 2021. Although he didn't have anything in his magic box of tricks to counter Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis and Shivam Dube in the previous game, the CSK skipper has consistently come up with game-changing decisions.

The DC vs CSK clash could come down to a purely tactical battle since both teams have similar playing XIs. A solid opening combination, a capable middle order, two quality finger-spinners and a well-rounded pace attack are characteristics of both sides, whose team composition has helped them establish themselves a cut above the rest in IPL 2021.

How the CSK middle order counters the DC pace threat will be a key factor to watch out for, and dropping Suresh Raina - however unlikely it is that Dhoni will drop his trusted lieutenant - might be the best course of action. On the flip side, the CSK spinners' battle against the talented DC top order will be just as crucial.

Also Read

This game, which will be decided by which team executes their plans better, could go either way. But CSK, who are expected to welcome the return of Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar, could start as the favorites. While DC are equally likely to turn in a complete performance, the three-time IPL champions don't often lose two in a row.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 50 of IPL 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far