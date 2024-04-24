DC vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 24, 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 40th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24.

Delhi Capitals are coming off a 67-run loss to SunRisers Hyderabad. However, they will be eager to bounce back and secure their fourth victory of the season on their home turf. Currently sitting in eighth place on the leaderboard, DC have managed three wins out of eight matches.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans clinched their fourth win of IPL 2024 against the Punjab Kings by three wickets in their last game. They will look forward to maintaining their winning streak and seeking redemption against Delhi after their earlier defeat in the reverse fixture.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming DC vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Mukesh Kumar (DC) - 8.0 credits

Mukesh Kumar of DC (Credits: IPL)

Mukesh Kumar will be an important choice from the bowling department. He has bowled in the death overs and taken wickets regularly, grabbing a total of nine wickets in five matches.

Mukesh picked up a three-wicket haul in the previous fixture against Gujarat Titans. He will be keen to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming DC vs GT Dream11 match.

#2 Tristan Stubbs (DC) - 8.0 credits

Tristan Stubbs of DC (Credits: IPL)

Tristan Stubbs has scored 199 runs, including two fifties, in eight matches at an impressive average of 49.75.

Stubbs can bat at No. 5 or 6 and anchor the innings to provide a perfect finish for his side. He didn’t get a chance to bat in the previous reverse fixture against GT but he picked up two wickets in just one over.

#1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 8.0 credits

Sai Sudharsan of GT (Credits: IPL)

Sai Sudharsan has been in good form this season with 269 runs to his name in eight matches, averaging 33.62. He has yet to score a fifty in this tournament so far but has scored one against DC in the two games.

However. Sai has an impressive record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring 151 runs in four matches at an average of 75.5. Thus, he will be a risky captain/vice-captain option for your DC vs GT Dream11 teams.

