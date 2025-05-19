DC vs GT Highlights, IPL 2025 (18/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 60

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) squared off at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday, May 18, in match number 60 of IPL 2025. The Shubman Gill-led GT clinched a clinical 10-wicket victory to secure a place in the playoffs.

After being asked to bat first, DC registered a 199/3 after 20 overs. KL Rahul stole the show with his batting exploits. He became the first player in the league's history to score a century for three teams.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 112 off 65 balls. Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel chipped in with cameos of 30 (19 balls) and 25 (16 balls), respectively. Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan bagged one wicket each.

GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill showed exemplary batsmanship in the run chase. While Sudharsan scored 108* off 61 deliveries, Gill finished with a 93*-run knock from 53 balls.

GT chased the target in 19 overs. With the win, they climbed to the top of the points table. They have officially qualified for the playoffs and have 18 points to their name with two games to go.

DC, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the standings. Axar Patel and Co. have claimed 13 points in 12 games. Sudharsan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning unbeaten century.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 KL Rahul hits awe-inspiring straight six off Kagiso Rabada's bowling

Opening the batting for DC, KL Rahul produced a glorious batting performance in the crucial encounter. The right-handed batter took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners, not even sparring ace South African speedster Kagiso Rabada.

He entertained the viewers by hitting four sixes and 14 fours. A shot that was talked about by fans a lot was his authoritative straight six off Rabada's bowling in the 11th over.

On the third ball, Rahul made room to play an attacking shot. Rabada saw the batter moving and followed him. The 33-year-old countered it by sending the ball for a maximum shot with a spectacular shot.

Here's a video of the six:

#2 Angry Kuldeep Yadav argues with umpire after GT opener Sai Sudharsan survives LBW DRS call

Sai Sudharsan had a narrow escape in the eighth over as he survived an LBW DRS call due to the 'umpire's call'. The southpaw went for the flick shot but was undone by the googly.

He missed the shot, and the ball ended up hitting the pad. Kuldeep appealed for LBW, but it was turned down by umpire Keyur Kelkar. DC opted for the review, and the ball-tracking showed wickets hitting as an umpire's call.

Kuldeep was visibly unhappy after seeing the replay on the big screen and even argued with the on-field official.

#3 Sai Sudharsan wows the crowd with a dazzling no-look six

Sai Sudharsan continued his imperious run by delivering another match-winning performance. The left-handed batter hit some wonderful shots, smashing four maximums and 12 fours.

On the first ball of the 12th over, Sudharsan played a superb no-look shot against T. Natarajan. It was a full-length delivery on the stumps. The batter sent the ball over the mid-wicket boundary nonchalantly, not even looking towards the ball after the shot.

The next match in IPL 2025 will see LSG host SRH at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 19.

