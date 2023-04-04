DC vs GT, IPL 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and IPL records

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their first away game of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 4) night against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. GT have never lost an IPL game against DC and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their undefeated record against the Capitals.

The Titans started their title defense on a winning note by defeating the Chennai Super Kings in their season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Capitals suffered a massive loss against the Lucknow Super Giants to begin their campaign on a disappointing note.

GT will start as the favorites to win Tuesday's match. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the pitch history of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: IPL records & stats

The pitch in Delhi has historically been good for batting.

The last time Delhi hosted an IPL match was in May 2021. Mumbai Indians chased down a 219-run target against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on May 1, 2021. The following day, Jos Buttler smashed a hundred for the Rajasthan Royals against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Fans should expect a high-scoring IPL 2023 game between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Before the game begins, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Delhi:

IPL matches played: 76.

Matches won by teams batting first: 34.

Matches won by teams batting second: 42.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2011.

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011.

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013.

Highest successful run-chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 162.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report

As mentioned ahead, the wicket in Delhi helps the batters. Teams batting second have won more matches than teams batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is why the captain winning the toss on Tuesday may look to field.

The average first innings score on this ground is 162, but teams batting first will have to score around 170-180 runs to challenge the opposition.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Last IPL match

The Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this venue. Jos Buttler's hundred helped RR score 220/3 in 20 overs. Chasing 221 to win, SRH ended with 165/8. None of their batters could touch the 50-run mark.

Fast bowlers took seven out of the eight wickets that fell in the second innings. The batters smashed total 19 sixes in the game. Here's a brief summary of the contest:

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 220/3 (Jos Buttler 124, Rashid Khan 1/24) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 165/8 (Manish Pandey 31, Mustafizur Rahman 3/20) by 55 runs.

Poll : 0 votes