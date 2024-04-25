DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans suffered another defeat against Delhi Capitals last night (Wednesday, April 24) in IPL 2024. Playing the reverse fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, GT failed to chase down a 225-run target and lost the game by four runs.

Last week in Ahmedabad, Delhi Capitals crushed the Gujarat Titans by six wickets. This week, the Titans were out for revenge, but the Capitals ended up completing a double over their opponents.

It was a high-scoring thriller in Delhi, with over 440 runs being scored in 40 overs. Here's a glance at the scorecard, award winners, and top records broken during this DC vs GT iPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in DC vs GT match, IPL 2024

David Miller won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his 23-ball 55 at a strike rate of 239.13. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant once again won the Man of the Match award against the Gujarat Titans. This time, he scored 88 runs off 43 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes against the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

Pant also won the Super Sixes award, while the prize for smacking the most fours went to Sai Sudharsan, who hit seven boundaries. Here is the full list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant (88 off 43)

Electric Striker of the Match: David Miller (Strike rate of 239.13)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rishabh Pant (8 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Sai Sudharsan (7 fours)

DC vs GT scorecard

Delhi Capitals lost three wickets in the powerplay against Sandeep Warrier. After that, though, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel built a 113-run fourth-wicket stand to bring DC back into the game. Tristan Stubbs then came in and played a fantastic cameo of 26 from seven balls, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

For Gujarat Titans, Warrier was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/15 in three overs. Death overs specialist Mohit Sharma had a horrendous outing as he bowled the most expensive IPL spell, returning with figures of 0/73 in four overs.

In response, Gujarat lost Shubman Gill's wicket early, but half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and David Miller kept them in the hunt. Eventually, GT lost too many wickets. Rashid Khan could have pulled off another thrilling chase if he had a proper batter on the opposite side in the final over. But he could only take GT to 220/8.

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match

While the first match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 was a low-scoring one, the rematch was a high-scoring thriller. Here are some of the top stats from the game played last night:

Mohit Sharma leaked 73 runs in four overs, setting a new record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in IPL history. Rishabh Pant has become the first captain to win two Man of the Match awards in IPL 2024. Pant's previous award also came against Gujarat Titans. Delhi Capitals maintained their streak of defending targets of 200+ in IPL. They have done it 10 times in the league now.

