DC vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Titans will resume their IPL 2025 campaign with an away match against the Delhi Capitals on May 18 in Delhi. It is a crucial match for both franchises in the race to the playoffs.
Both GT and DC are currently present in the Top 5 of the standings. While the Titans hold the second position with 16 points, the Capitals are fifth, having earned 13 points from 11 matches. The Capitals desperately need a win to solidify their chances of finishing in the Top 4.
It is a home game for DC, which will be a huge advantage for them. Before the Capitals and the Titans lock horns in Match 60 of IPL 2025, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this game.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details
Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 60, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 7:30 pm IST.
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans pitch report
Teams batting first have been quite successful in the recent IPL matches hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Last year, Delhi Capitals successfully defended a 225-run target against the Gujarat Titans at this venue.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast
The weather forecast suggests that there will be clear skies over Delhi during the evening game on May 18. The temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and, most importantly, there is a 0% chance of rainfall.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs
Delhi Capitals
Abishek Porel (Impact Player), Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sediqullah Atal, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav.
Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
