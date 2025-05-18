DC vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Having last won a game almost a month ago, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will enter a direct dogfight with fellow playoff contenders. They resume their campaign on Sunday (May 18) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The Capitals are currently fifth in the standings and need a win to go past the Mumbai Indians (MI) into the playoff spots. Axar Patel and Co. were beaten in comprehensive fashion the last time they played the Titans, who ran out winners by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, Gujarat are currently second in the standings and can go top with a win. Well in contention for a top-two spot, GT will want to maintain their momentum during the league's restart.
Delhi will be without Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been replaced by Mustafizur Rahman. However, Mustafizur isn't expected to be available for the GT clash. Mitchell Starc, who won't return for the remainder of the IPL, will be another notable absentee in the bowling department.
The Titans will have a full squad to choose from, with Kagiso Rabada primed to return to the setup. Jos Buttler won't be present for the playoffs, and the franchise will hope that they can get the most out of him before he leaves.
DC's squad for IPL 2025: Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman.
GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.
IPL 2025: DC look to stay alive against high-flying GT
GT are the clear favorites for this game thanks to their uber-consistent top three and strong bowling unit. Without Starc, DC look a bit thin in both departments, with many of their batters being in middling form as well.
Delhi could make the most of the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which hasn't been as flat as it was last year. There has been a bit of spin on offer, and that could bring the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam into the game.
But to beat GT, taking early wickets is a necessity. In Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera and T Natarajan, Axar Patel doesn't have reliable new-ball bowlers who can guarantee that. That could be the difference between the two sides, with Rabada's return beefing up a Gujarat unit that has Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in good rhythm.
DC will be desperate for a win, and while they have the personnel to pull off an upset, GT should be able to get the job done.
Prediction: GT to win Match 60 of IPL 2025.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS