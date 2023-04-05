DC vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in yesterday’s (April 4) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Gujarat did a clinical job of restricting Delhi to 162/8. Sai Sudharsan then guided the chase with a measured 62* off 48 balls. Gujarat got home in 18.1 overs to register their second consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Anrich Nortje gave Delhi some hope of defending a total of 162, cleaning up Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Shubman Gill (14). Saha was done in by one that nipped back in sharply, while Gill was also beaten for pace and knocked over. Khaleel Ahmed produced a smart delivery from around the wicket to find the edge of Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (five).

At 54/3, the game was in the balance. However, Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar (29 off 23) - the latter was brought in as the ‘Impact Player’ - added 53 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the GT innings back on track. With the asking rate not a concern, the duo rotated the strike well while hitting the odd boundary.

After Shankar was dismissed, David Miller (31* off 16) accelerated Gujarat’s victory push. He muscled Mukesh Kumar for two sixes and a four in the 16th over.

Sudharsan then brought up a well-deserved half-century by ramping Nortje over the keeper. The last ball of the over was guided for six over fine leg as GT raced towards the target.

Shami, Rashid and Joseph restrict DC batters

Mohammed Shami (3/41), Rashid Khan (3/31) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) shone with the ball as Gujarat held Delhi to 162/8. Shami struck early, forcing Prithvi Shaw (seven) to top-edge a pull. The GT pacer also dismissed Mitchell Marsh (four), who inside-edged a push back onto his stumps.

DC skipper David Warner tried to hold the innings together and reached 37 before playing on to a length delivery from Joseph. The Gujarat pacer had two in two when Rilee Rossouw (0) was caught by surprise by a brilliant short delivery and fended the ball to point. Debutant Abishek Porel struck a couple of sixes before being cleaned up by Rashid for 20 off 11 balls.

Sarfaraz Khan (30 off 34) spent time at the crease but never got going and eventually top-edged a sweep off Rashid.

It needed another good innings from Axar Patel (36 off 22) to lift DC to a competitive score. The left-hander hit two fours and three sixes to provide the innings with some much-needed momentum.

DC vs GT: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Shami, Rashid and Joseph were excellent for Gujarat with the ball, combining to claim the eight Delhi wickets that fell.

Sudharsan played a mature hand in the chase. His unbeaten knock featured four fours and two sixes. More significantly, he neutralized the impact of GT losing their openers cheaply.

For Delhi, Axar contributed a quick-fire 36, while Nortje dismissed both Gujarat openers.

Sudharsan was named Player of the Match for his defining knock in the chase.

Poll : 0 votes