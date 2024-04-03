DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders handed the Delhi Capitals their first home defeat of IPL 2024 earlier tonight in Vizag on Wednesday, April 3. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were the heroes of KKR. Both batters smacked quickfire half-centuries to help the Kolkata-based franchise post a mammoth 272-run total on the board.

Chasing 273, Delhi Capitals lost quite a few early wickets. Despite a fifty each from Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs, the home side ended up losing the match by 106 runs. Thanks to this win, KKR have now jumped to the first position in the IPL 2024 standings.

Now that the final IPL 2024 match of the Vizag leg is done and dusted, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top stats from the game.

List of all award winners in DC vs KKR match, IPL 2024

Sunil Narine swept almost all the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the Electric Striker of the Match award, while the rest of the awards went to Narine for his fantastic 85-run knock.

Opening the innings for KKR, Narine aggregated 85 runs off just 39 balls, whacking seven fours and seven sixes. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Rishabh Pant (Strike rate of 220)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Sunil Narine (157 fantasy points)

Most Sixes in the Match: Sunil Narine (7 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Sunil Narine (7 fours)

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine (85 off 39 and 1/29).

DC vs KKR scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders started their innings the same way they did against Royal Challengers Bengaluru a few days ago. Sunil Narine performed even better tonight and notched up his first IPL half-century since the 2020 season, finishing with 85 off 39. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a quickfire half-ton in his maiden IPL innings.

Later in the innings, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh chipped in with crucial cameos to help KKR reach 272/7 in 20 overs. Anrich Nortje bagged three wickets for the Delhi Capitals, but the Proteas pacer went for 59 runs in his four overs.

In reply, DC slumped to 33/4 in the fifth over. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs stitched up a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket. However, their efforts went in vain as the target was too big to be chased successfully by DC. Spinner Varun CV scalped three wickets for the visitors.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Multiple records were broken during the clash between KKR and DC earlier tonight in IPL 2024. Here's a compilation of some of the top statistics:

This is the first time KKR have started their season with 3 wins in the first 3 matches. Sunil Narine achieved the highest score of his T20 career. He scored 85 runs off 39 balls for KKR last night. This was the biggest win for KKR in IPL history in terms of runs. They beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in Vizag. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, aged 18 years and 303 days, has become the youngest batter to score a half-century in IPL 2024. Mitchell Starc took a wicket in the IPL after 8 years, 10 months and 11 days. His last IPL wicket came for RCB against CSK on May 22, 2015.