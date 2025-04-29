DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 returns to Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second time in three days. On April 29, the Delhi Capitals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, on April 27, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Delhi Capitals at this stadium.

Ad

KKR will be keen to ensure DC remain winless at their home venue this week. The Knight Riders earned one point from their last match against the Punjab Kings as rain forced the game into a no-result.

Before DC and KKR cross swords in Delhi, here's a glance at the stadium's pitch history and IPL records.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, IPL records

Teams chasing a target have been marginally more successful than those defending a target in Delhi. The captain winning the toss may opt to field first at this venue.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous IPL games hosted by the beautiful venue in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 92

Won by teams batting first: 44

Won by teams batting second: 47

No result: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Ad

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 168.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live on TV before Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for the toss. In the last match hosted by this stadium, a dry pitch was on offer.

Scoring runs was not as easy as it had been during IPL 2024 in Delhi. Fans should closely watch the pitch report segment before the match.

Ad

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the previous IPL game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB won the toss, opted to field first, and restricted the home side to 162/8 in their 120 balls.

In reply, RCB lost three early wickets but recovered well and reached 165/4 inside 19 overs. Two RCB batters scored a half-century. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: DC 162/8 (KL Rahul 41, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/33) lost to RCB 165/4 (Krunal Pandya 73*, Axar Patel 2/19) by 6 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More