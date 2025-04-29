DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 returns to Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second time in three days. On April 29, the Delhi Capitals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, on April 27, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Delhi Capitals at this stadium.
KKR will be keen to ensure DC remain winless at their home venue this week. The Knight Riders earned one point from their last match against the Punjab Kings as rain forced the game into a no-result.
Before DC and KKR cross swords in Delhi, here's a glance at the stadium's pitch history and IPL records.
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, IPL records
Teams chasing a target have been marginally more successful than those defending a target in Delhi. The captain winning the toss may opt to field first at this venue.
Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous IPL games hosted by the beautiful venue in Delhi:
IPL matches played: 92
Won by teams batting first: 44
Won by teams batting second: 47
No result: 1
Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024
Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013
Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012
Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011
Average first innings score: 168.
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live on TV before Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for the toss. In the last match hosted by this stadium, a dry pitch was on offer.
Scoring runs was not as easy as it had been during IPL 2024 in Delhi. Fans should closely watch the pitch report segment before the match.
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Last IPL match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the previous IPL game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB won the toss, opted to field first, and restricted the home side to 162/8 in their 120 balls.
In reply, RCB lost three early wickets but recovered well and reached 165/4 inside 19 overs. Two RCB batters scored a half-century. Here's a summary of the scorecard:
Brief scores: DC 162/8 (KL Rahul 41, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/33) lost to RCB 165/4 (Krunal Pandya 73*, Axar Patel 2/19) by 6 wickets.
