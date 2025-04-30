DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their fourth win of IPL 2025 by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. The defending champions posted 204 on the board and then restricted the home side to 190/9.

Ad

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to field first in New Delhi. The decision worked against DC as KKR posted 204/9 in their 20 overs. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi stole the show by scoring 44 runs off 32 deliveries at number four.

In response, DC huffed and puffed but finished with 190/9. Sunil Narine emerged as the pick of the bowlers for KKR, returning with figures of 3/29 in four overs.

In this article now, we will look at the award winners, scorecard, and top records emerging from the IPL 2025 match between DC and KKR.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Sunil Narine won the Player of the Match award for his excellent all-round performance against the Delhi Capitals. He scored 27 runs off 16 deliveries while opening the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Later in the match, Narine picked up the crucial wickets of Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Faf du Plessis while conceding 29 runs in his four overs. Here is the full list of award winners:

Ad

Super Striker of the Match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Strike rate of 216.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: Axar Patel (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sunil Narine

Most Fours in the Match: Faf du Plessis (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mitchell Starc

Player of the Match: Sunil Narine (27 off 16 and 3/29).

DC vs KKR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Five KKR batters crossed the 25-run mark in the first innings. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with a 32-ball 44, while Rinku Singh was the only other batter to score more than 30 runs.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler for the Delhi Capitals, returning with figures of 3/43 in four overs. Spinners Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam picked up two wickets each for the Capitals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Faf du Plessis scored an excellent half-century for the home team. However, his efforts came in a losing cause. The DC opener scored a 45-ball 62, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Captain Axar Patel aggregated 43 runs off 23 deliveries. However, DC fell short by 14 runs.

As mentioned ahead, Sunil Narine bagged a three-wicket haul for the home side. Varun Chakravarthy supported him brilliantly with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

At the age of 20 years and 275 days, Vipraj Nigam became the youngest Indian to score 30 runs and take two wickets in an IPL match. Here's a look at some other stats from this IPL 2025 match:

At the age of 40 years and 290 days, Faf du Plessis has become the third oldest player to score 50+ in an IPL match. KL Rahul got run out for the 1st time since IPL 2022. Incidentally, the last instance also came against KKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More