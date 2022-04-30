×
Create
Notifications

DC vs LSG head-to-head stats for Match 45, IPL 2022

Can Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw help Delhi Capitals complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Can Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw help Delhi Capitals complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Preview

The 45th match of IPL 2022 will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium as Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants. Both franchises have been impressive in this year's IPL so far.

LSG are close to sealing a playoff berth, having won six of their first nine games. DC, meanwhile, have registered four wins in eight matches. Fans can expect a cracker of a contest when Delhi and Lucknow cross swords tomorrow in Mumbai.

Ahead of the battle between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, here's a look at DC and LSG's head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: DC vs LSG head-to-head record

youtube-cover

The Lucknow Super Giants have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. LSG defeated DC by six wickets in their only previous meeting in IPL history.

Last 5 DC vs LSG match results

As mentioned earlier, DC and LSG have battled only once before. Here's a look at the result of that game:

  1. LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7

Last 5 match results of DC in Wankhede Stadium

youtube-cover

Delhi Capitals have played three IPL 2022 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, registering one win and two defeats. Here are the results of those three games:

  1. DC (150/6) beat KKR (146/9) by 4 wickets, Apr 28
  2. RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22
  3. RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16

Last 5 match results of LSG in Wankhede Stadium

Even the Lucknow Super Giants have a 1-2 win-loss record at the Wankhede Stadium. They won their last match on this ground against the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24
  2. RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, Apr 10
  3. GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Rishabh Pant score a century against LSG?

Yes

No

Edited by Prem Deshpande
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी