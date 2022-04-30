DC vs LSG head-to-head stats for Match 45, IPL 2022

The 45th match of IPL 2022 will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium as Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants. Both franchises have been impressive in this year's IPL so far.

LSG are close to sealing a playoff berth, having won six of their first nine games. DC, meanwhile, have registered four wins in eight matches. Fans can expect a cracker of a contest when Delhi and Lucknow cross swords tomorrow in Mumbai.

Ahead of the battle between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, here's a look at DC and LSG's head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: DC vs LSG head-to-head record

The Lucknow Super Giants have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. LSG defeated DC by six wickets in their only previous meeting in IPL history.

Last 5 DC vs LSG match results

As mentioned earlier, DC and LSG have battled only once before. Here's a look at the result of that game:

LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7

Last 5 match results of DC in Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played three IPL 2022 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, registering one win and two defeats. Here are the results of those three games:

DC (150/6) beat KKR (146/9) by 4 wickets, Apr 28 RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22 RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16

Last 5 match results of LSG in Wankhede Stadium

Even the Lucknow Super Giants have a 1-2 win-loss record at the Wankhede Stadium. They won their last match on this ground against the Mumbai Indians.

LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24 RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, Apr 10 GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28

