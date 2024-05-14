DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its last match of IPL 2024 later tonight. Home team Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in tonight's contest. It is a crucial game for both sides.

DC will be eliminated from IPL 2024 if they suffer a defeat tonight. On the other side, LSG's chances of qualifying will reduce significantly if they lose against DC.

With a high-stakes match scheduled for tonight, here's a look at some important stats about the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records ahead of DC vs LSG

Delhi has hosted 88 matches, with teams batting second winning 46 times. However, in this season, teams batting first have been quite dominant at this venue.

The captain winning the toss might be confused about what to do. Here are some other numbers:

IPL matches played: 88

Won by teams batting first: 41

Won by teams batting second: 46

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DD) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils, 2011

Average first innings score: 170

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch in Delhi supports the batters. Too many high-scoring matches have been held at this venue. Teams batting first aim to score 220-230 on this surface.

Anything below 200 will be a chaseable target. The exact pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi last IPL match

Delhi Capitals handed a 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous IPL game on this ground. Half-centuries from openers Jake-Fraser McGurk and Abishek Porel powered DC to 221/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 222, Sanju Samson's 86-run knock kept RR in the hunt till the final overs. Eventually, Kuldeep Yadav's tight bowling in the death helped DC restrict their rivals to 201/8.

Here's a short summary:

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 221/8 (Abishek Porel 65, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/24) beat Rajasthan Royals 201/8 (Sanju Samson 86, Kuldeep Yadav 2/25) by 20 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback