DC vs LSG, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 45

The Delhi Capitals (DC) face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 45 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Delhi have had mixed fortunes in the tournament so far, winning four and losing an equal number of games. They have shown glimpses of brilliance but will be seeking better consistency.

Lucknow have fared better in their debut IPL season. Out of the nine matches they have played so far, they have won six and lost three. They have won their last two matches rather convincingly and will be high on confidence as they aim to complete a hat-trick of wins when they come up against DC on Sunday.

When the two teams met in the first half, Lucknow came up with a clinical effort at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to defeat Delhi by six wickets. Bowling first, they restricted DC to 149 for 3 and then chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

Today's IPL toss result

The Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, captain KL Rahul said:

“It looks like a good wicket. We want to put some runs on the board and defend it. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and back our bowlers.”

Lucknow have made one change to their playing XI. Avesh Khan has been rested and is being replaced by K Gowtham. Delhi are going in with the same playing XI.

DC vs LSG - Today's Match Playing XIs

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

DC vs LSG - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Chirra Ravikanthreddy

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

