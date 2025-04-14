DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 29

Delhi Capitals (DC) Mumbai Indians (MI) battled it out at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday, April 13, in match number 29 of the IPL 2025. The Axar Patel-led Delhi suffered their maiden defeat of the season as Hardik Pandya's Mumbai eked out a thrilling 12-run victory.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai registered an impressive 205-run total. Tilak Varma hit a fine half-century, scoring 59 runs off 33 balls. Ryan Rickelton (41 in 25 balls) , Suryakumar Yadav (40 in 20 balls), and Naman Dhir (38* in 17 balls) also made a significant impact with their contributions.

Kuldeep Yadav continued his wonderful form, recording wonderful bowling figures of 4-0-23-2. Leg spinner Vipraj Nigal also picked up two scalps. DC's run chase began on a disastrous note, with opener Jake Fraser-McGurk perishing to Deepak Chahar on the very first ball.

However, Karun Nair gave his team some hope with his awe-inspiring knock. Playing his first IPL match since 2022, the right-handed batter played a terrific 89-run knock in 40 deliveries.

Nair's heroics ultimately went in vain as Delhi were bundled out for 193. Karn Sharma bagged three wickets for Mumbai. With four wins from five games, DC are second in the points table, while MI are placed seventh with two victories in six outings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah loses his cool at Karun Nair

Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah is known to be a calm and composed campaigner. However, he was involved in a heated exchange with DC batter Karun Nair in the contest.

In the sixth over of the chase, Nair took Bumrah to the cleaners, amassing 18 runs off six balls. It is worth mentioning that the batter had a mini-collision with Bumrah at the non-striker's end while completing a double.

The fast bowler seemed upset about it and was spotted having a go at Nair at the start of the strategic time-out. The DC player could be seen having a conversation with MI skipper Hardik Pandya after the incident, probably explaining his side of the story behind the collision.

#2 Nasty collision between Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar while attempting a catch

Delhi fielders Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar were involved in a nasty collision in the 19th over of the Mumbai innings. On the second ball, Tilak Varma ended up slicing a ball from Mohit Sharma towards the short third man region.

Both Ashutosh and Mukesh went for the catch, ultimately resulting in a collision between the two. Ashutosh looked to be in some discomfort and went off the field.

Fortunately, the player wasn't seriously injured and came out to bat in the chase, where he scored 17 runs in 14 balls.

#3 MI win the game with a hat-trick of run outs

DC needed 23 runs from the last two overs for victory. With Ashutosh Sharma still at the crease, the game seemed to be evenly poised. He managed to get back-to-back fours off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, swinging the pendulum in his team's favor.

He failed to take his team home, though, getting run out in the fourth ball of the over while coming back for a double. Kuldeep Yadav was the next batter to walk in, and he too, was run out in a similar fashion while attempting to run two.

Interestingly, DC's No. 11 Mohit Sharma was run out on the subsequent delivery after Mitchell Santner's direct hit. MI completed a hat-trick of run-outs to bowl out the opposition and win the game.

