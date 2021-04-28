DC vs RCB memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to the top of the IPL 2021 standings after a close win over the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The Bangalore-based franchise beat the Capitals by one run to register their fifth win of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field in Ahmedabad. The Capitals got off to a good start as they sent Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal to the dressing room inside the first 25 balls.

Glenn Maxwell tried to rebuild the innings with Rajat Patidar. The two batsmen scored a total of 56 runs off 42 deliveries. RCB's South African star AB de Villiers then played a masterclass knock to guide the team to 171/5 in their 20 overs.

AB de Villiers smashed three fours and five sixes in his magnificent knock. The right-handed batsman scored 23 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis to give RCB the momentum heading into the second innings.

Chasing 172 runs to win, the Delhi Capitals lost three wickets before they could touch the 50-run mark. Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith were back in the hut as RCB reduced DC to 47/3 in 7.2 overs.

Captain Rishabh Pant then added 45 runs to the total with all-rounder Stoinis. After Stoinis' departure, Shimron Hetmyer slammed a quickfire half-ton to bring DC back into the contest. Unfortunately, Rishabh and Hetmyer could not finish off the run-chase to perfection.

Mohammed Siraj successfully defended 14 runs off the last over to help the Royal Challengers Bangalore get back to winning ways in IPL 2021.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between DC and RCB

The 22nd match of IPL 2021 proved to be a nail-biter. Here are the top memes from this IPL 2021 game.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant paying tribute to his club legend today by slipping on the pitch. #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/qOeNUTGzCd — . (@GoatatundeV2) April 27, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

#IPL2021 #DCvsRCB

Whoever wins today will replace #CSK at top of the table

Le CSK fans: pic.twitter.com/sz2DXEHjc8 — S H R E Y A 🖤 (@shreyaa_says) April 27, 2021