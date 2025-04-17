DC vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 32

Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday, April 16, in match number 32 of IPL 2025. The match went down to the wire, with DC securing a thrilling victory in the Super Over.

Ad

RR won the toss and chose to field first. DC opener Abishek Porel played a 49-run knock in 37 balls at the top of the order, while KL Rahul contributed 38 runs off 32 deliveries.

Axar Patel (34 off 14) and Tristan Stubbs (34* 18) chipped in with explosive cameos towards the back end of the innings. Their batting exploits helped Delhi register 188/5 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer bowled an impressive spell, recording figures of 4-0-32-2.

Rajasthan were off to a fantastic start in the run chase courtesy of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson's 61-run stand. Jaiswal scored 51 runs in 37 balls, whereas Samson was retired hurt after scoring 31 runs from 19 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

Nitish Rana played a brilliant knock for the visiting team. With 51 runs from 28 balls, he was the top performer with the bat for Rajasthan. The match was ultimately tied as RR finished at 188/4 after 20 overs, resulting in the first IPL Super Over since 2021.

DC chased the 12-run target in the Super Over with two balls to spare. Delhi are currently the table-toppers of IPL 2025, having won five out of their six games. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot with just two victories in seven outings.

Ad

Here's a look at three moments from the high-octane affair that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Mitchell Starc shows his class with splendid death bowling

DC pacer Mitchell Starc swung the pendulum in DC's favor with a stunning death bowling performance. RR needed 31 runs to win from the last three overs with Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel at the crease and Shimron Hetmyer still to come.

Ad

Bowling the 18th over, Starc conceded eight runs and took the crucial wicket of the well-set Rana. He had the challenging task of defending nine runs in the final over, and he did a commendable job, executing his yorkers excellently.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starc also bowled the all-important Super Over, where he gave just 11 runs from five balls. The left-arm fast bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav replicates Lionel Messi's Iron Man celebration

DC's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav brought out Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's Iron Man celebration. The bowler performed the celebration after dismissing RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ad

In the 14th over of the innings, Jasiwal attempted to clear the long-on fence for a maximum but ended up finding Mitchell Starc in the deep. Following the wicket, Kuldeep celebrated with Messi's Iron Man gesture.

Here's a video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 DC skipper bamboozles Riyan Parag with a peach of a delivery

After remaining wicketless in the first five matches of IPL 2025, Delhi captain Axar Patel finally claimed his maiden scalp of the season. The crafty left-arm spinner cleaned up Riyan Parag with a superb delivery.

On the first ball of the ninth over, Parag went for a drive off a length ball. The ball straightened after pitching, undoing the Rajasthan captain. The RR batter was beaten, and the ball crashed into the stumps, ending the 23-year-old's 8-run knock.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More