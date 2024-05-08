DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals cruised to a 20-run win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk's whirlwind half-century. RR skipper Sanju Samson elected to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC posted 221/8 on the board, and in reply, RR reached 201/8 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the game-changer for the Delhi Capitals. He bowled an economical spell of 2/25 in a contest where more than 420 runs were scored. Most importantly, he conceded just four runs and took two wickets in the 18th over, which proved to be the game's turning point.

Now that the DC vs RR match is done and dusted, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in DC vs RR match, IPL 2024

Kuldeep Yadav deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his spell of 2/25. The left-arm wrist-spinner took the responsibility in the spin department and helped Delhi Capitals defend a 222-run target on a batting paradise.

Yadav dismissed Donavon Ferreira and Ravichandran Ashwin in the 18th over to turn the match in DC's favor. Earlier in the innings, Sanju Samson blasted a 46-ball 86, which helped him win multiple awards. Here is the complete list of award winners from the DC vs RR game:

Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (2/25)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Sanju Samson

Super Sixes of the Match: Sanju Samson (6 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Jake Fraser-McGurk (Strike rate of 250)

Most Fours in the Match: Sanju Samson (8 fours)

DC vs RR scorecard

Delhi Capitals openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel smashed a half-century each to set up a platform for other batters to take the score past 200. Tristan Stubbs smacked a 20-ball 41 to help DC finish with 221/8 in 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler for Rajasthan Royals, returning with figures of 3/24 in four overs.

Chasing a massive 222-run target, RR lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler cheaply. Captain Sanju Samson played an incredible knock of 86, but he was adjudged out in a controversial manner. DC then bounced back and restricted RR to 201/8.

Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets each for the home team. Axar Patel and Rasikh Salam took a wicket each.

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes alive with this 20-run win against the Rajasthan Royals. Here are some of the top stats emerging from the DC vs RR IPL 2024 game:

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian to complete 350 T20 wickets by dismissing Rishabh Pant in the first innings. Jake Fraser-McGurk completed his half-century off just 19 balls. This was the third time in his IPL career that Jake hit a half-century off less than 20 balls. No other batter has achieved the feat more than twice in IPL history. Kuldeep Yadav won his sixth Player of the Match award for Delhi Capitals. Only Virender Sehwag (10) and Rishabh Pant (8) have won more.

