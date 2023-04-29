DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in match number 40 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29.

Both Hyderabad and Delhi are in need of a miraculous turnaround in the second half of the tournament, given that they are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

DC had a miserable start to the tournament, suffering five back-to-back losses. While they bounced back to win their previous two matches, they continue to be in the bottom spot in the standings.

SRH have also won just two of their first seven games and occupy the penultimate position in the table. The two teams squared off earlier in the competition on April 24.

The David Warner-led DC side eked out a narrow seven-run win in the low-scoring affair as SRH finished 137/6 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 145.

It is worth mentioning that Hyderabad will be without all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

List of substitute players for the DC vs SRH match

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan

Speaking at the toss, SRH captain Aiden Markram pointed out that it is a dry wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He suggested that the dew is unlikely to play a big role in the contest. Explaining his decision to bat first, he said:

"We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn't be much dew tonight according to the locals. Hopefully we bat well and put a good total. All experimentation is finished, it's time to get the results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy.

"We lost Washi, that's a big loss for us, but it's an opportunity for someone to cement a spot in the side. We are letting ourselves down with the bat. We haven't been up to par, haven't posted good totals. Akeal Hosein makes his debut, Samad also comes back."

DC captain David Warner highlighted that batting has let the team down on several occasions. He also revealed that Priyam Garg is set to play his first match for the franchise, adding:

"It's about putting the best foot forward, and adapt to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that's a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out."

DC vs SRH playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

