DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of IPL 2024 later tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two franchises clashed at this venue last year as well, where Hyderabad won by nine runs.

Hyderabad have a ton of momentum by their side, heading into this clash as well. The Orange Army set a new record for the highest team total in IPL history just a few days back, and they will be keen to break their own record tonight.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup performed brilliantly in their last two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Ahead of DC's battle against SRH, here's an in-depth preview of IPL 2024's 35th game.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 35, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 20, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

This is the first match of IPL 2024 which will take place in Delhi. A fresh wicket will be on offer, and judging by how the pitch played in 2023 World Cup and WPL 2024, it should be a batter-friendly deck. The pitch might have something for the spinners as well.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

A pleasant evening is predicted for tonight's game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The predicted temperature for the evening is 31 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed expected to be 9 km/h.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XIs

DC

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Player).

SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan and Mayank Markande (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup has been on fire in IPL 2024. On the other side, Delhi Capitals' bowling attack has destroyed the top-order of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the last two matches.

It will be a battle between DC's bowlers and SRH's batters. Considering that Delhi will have the home advantage, they have a slight upper hand in this contest.

Prediction: DC to beat SRH in tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback