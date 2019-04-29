Opinion: Why Chennai Super Kings' fans have been the backbone of their success

Over all these years of following the Indian Premier League (IPL), if I had to make a list of away games that I have always dreaded for my team, a trip to the Chepauk Stadium down south would be right there at the top. “Arch Rivals” would perhaps be a strong phrase to use for teams in a league that barely has a history of 11 years, but, it only takes a handful of close encounters and quite a few agonizing defeats at the hands of your opponent to develop a sense of envy towards them.

And before you know it, it’s not just about the cup but your pride and bragging rights that’s at stake when you face them again . So, when I somehow stumbled on this short film called “Dear CSK” on YouTube, I was rather apprehensive on whether I’ll be able to enjoy what you may call pro-opposition content.

Yet, by the time it was all over, I’d be lying if I said it did not give me the shuddering feel of goosebumps along the way. Apart from touching on a very important social cause on gender equality (which makes it a must watch, regardless of whether you are a cricket fan or not), this film inadvertently puts forward one particular reason of the many reasons why Chennai Super Kings are as successful as they have been over the years - their passionate group of fans!

Watching a match at the Eden Gardens - the crown jewel of Indian cricket - is a mesmerizing experience for any cricket fan. However, despite the danger of putting forward an unpopular opinion, I wouldn’t shy away from admitting that it does not really provide the proverbial “home advantage” to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Don’t get me wrong, the Kolkatans do love their cricket; especially on match nights when the jubilation at the Eden stands spills over to the warm and humid Maidans and beyond. Yet, you’d rarely encounter a very partisan KKR crowd at the stadium.

Perhaps, the people of Kolkata are a bit laid back when it comes to the IPL - slightly ironical when you consider they nearly burnt down the stadium in 1996, unable to digest a world cup semi-final defeat of the national team at the hands of the Sri Lankans.

However, unlike the times of the past, they now simply appreciate good cricket, no matter which team it is coming from or perhaps KKR, as a team, themselves never quite managed to develop a sense of belonging for its target crowd. The fact of the matter is, although they are always there in numbers, the support is never the same when the going gets tough and is always largely divided when there’s a favorite icon or star player in the opposition camp.

There are no "KKR ultras" at the Gardens - the entire atmosphere is more festive - just cricket fans who are enjoying their day out. It is probably a transition that has happened as the cricket following in the city moved on to a newer generation.

However, on the other hand, you know your task is well cut out, when you walk out on to the field with a sea of yellow hostile crowd surrounding you at the Chepauk Stadium - almost like a circling flock of vultures preparing for the impending feast that is to follow beneath. They are relentless - not even a 2 year long ban could deter them.

The CSK support is relentless!

It is not that the conflicting style at the Eden Gardens is something you'd condemn - it is certainly a matter of choice but for a fan who harbors very traditional views of supporting a team, where you stand by your side no matter what and ensure there’s no love-lost between the teams on either side, this is the kind of support that fills you with joy.

This is what, for me, sports is all about - the passion, the competitive edge and the hostility!

They say CSK is probably the best T20 side in the country - well, as long as I’m wearing purple jersey of KKR, I’ll always find ways to debate against that but what I can safely admit is - they truly have the country’s best fans cheering them on!