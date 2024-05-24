Deccan Chargers playing 11 from IPL 2009 final - where are they now? 

On May 24, 2009, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title by beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg hosted this exciting contest.

RCB won the toss and invited the Chargers to bat first, who lost their skipper Adam Gilchrist (0) in the first over. Soon, Tirumalasetti Suman (10) was back in the hut as well.

However, it took a determined partnership from Herschelle Gibbs (53*) and Andrew Symonds (33) to steer the team at a comfortable rate. Thereafter, Rohit Sharma contributed 24 off 23 balls as DC posted 143 on the board. RCB captain, Anil Kumble was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps.

In response, the Bengaluru-based franchise lost Jacques Kallis (15) and Manish Pandey (4) early. Although Roelof van der Merwe looked in sublime touch, he was dismissed for 32 off 21 deliveries.

Thereafter, key players like Rahul Dravid (9), Virat Kohli (7), and Mark Boucher (5) couldn't trouble the scores enough. Ross Taylor (27) and Robin Uthappa (17*) tried hard, but RCB fell short by just six runs. Pragyan Ojha picked up three wickets, followed by Harmeet Singh and Andrew Symonds taking two wickets apiece.

On the 15th anniversary of the Chargers' victory, let's take a look at what the playing XI is up to right now.

Top order: Adam Gilchrist (c&wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Tirumalasetti Suman

Chargers leader Adam Gilchrist played until 2010 for the franchise and ended his career with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2013. He currently works as a commentator and sports analyst for different broadcasting companies.

Herschelle Gibbs played for the Chargers until the 2010 season and plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians in 2012. During 2020-2022, Gibbs coached teams like the Colombo Kings and Karachi Kings.

After being part of the Chargers until the 2010 season. Tirumalasetti Suman was a part of Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India and the SunRisers Hyderabad. Recently, he represented Urbanrisers Hyderabad in Legends League Cricket 2023. He is currently a part of the Telugu commentary panel on Star Sports.

Middle order: Andrew Symonds, Rohit Sharma, Venugopal Rao, Azhar Bilakhia

Swashbuckling all-rounder Andrew Symonds played for the Deccan Chargers through the 2010 season, and then for the Mumbai Indians in 2011. However, in 2022, Symonds died due to a car accident in Queensland.

After playing for the Chargers, Rohit Sharma started representing Mumbai Indians from 2011. Then, he went on to lead Mumbai to five IPL titles, and is currently part of the franchise as well. Moreover, he is the current all-format skipper for the Indian team as well.

Venugopal Rao plied his trade for the Chargers in the 2010 season and then played for teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and the SunRisers Hyderabad. Currently, he is a part of the Telugu commentary panel on Star Sports.

Azhar Bilakhia played last for the Chargers and Baroda state team in 2010.

Bowlers: Ryan Harris, Pragyan Ojha, Harmeet Singh, RP Singh

After the stint with Chargers until 2010, Ryan Harris played for Punjab from 2011-13. In the last few years, Harris has served as a bowling coach for teams like the Delhi Capitals and Brisbane Heat.

Pragyan Ojha played for the Chargers until the 2011 season and then represented Mumbai from 2012-15. He is currently a part of the Star Sports commentary panel.

Harmeet Singh was a part of the Chargers up till the 2011 season and then spent two years with the Punjab outfit in the IPL. Since then, he hasn't been seen on the cricket field.

The swing master, RP Singh represented the Chargers until 2010, and then played for teams like Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rising Pune Supergiants. He currently works as a Hindi commentator for various broadcasting channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback