Deepak Chahar's 3 best spells for India

Over time, Deepak Chahar has proven to be a very handy white-ball cricketer both in international cricket as well as in the IPL.

Having sprung onto the scene with the best-ever figures on Ranji Trophy debut - 8/10 for Rajasthan against Hyderabad - his career went downhill owing to a spurt of injuries. However, he found a new lease of life as the leader of the pack for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018.

Playing under the tutelage of MS Dhoni, Chahar became the team's strike weapon with the new ball, swinging it both ways and winning the team games early on. A very handy customer with the bat lower down the order, he went on to make his white-ball debut for India in both formats in 2018.

His last game in India colors came in December 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh before he limped off the field with an injured hamstring. While fitness issues continue to pose him a challenge, his skill has been ever-prevalent, most recently playing a crucial role in CSK's fifth IPL triumph.

As Chahar turns 31 on Monday, August 7, let's take a look at his three best bowling performances so far in India colors:

#3 3/27 vs Zimbabwe, 2022 (ODI)

A quadriceps injury, followed by a back injury kept Chahar out of action for the CSK in IPL 2022. He made his much-awaited comeback after a frustrating period on the sidelines when a second-string Indian team led by KL Rahul toured Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series.

Chahar made an instant impact, getting the new ball to hoop around. He bowled seven overs at a stretch in the series opener and broke the back of the Zimbabwean batting lineup at the Harare Sports Club.

Having got openers Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani to nick behind, he then trapped Wesley Madhevere plumb in front at the start of the 11th over. The hosts found themselves on 31/4 at that stage and never recovered, folding for 189.

Chahar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his returns of 3/27, which remain his best figures in ODIs to date.

#2 3/4 vs West Indies, 2019 (T20I)

Right after the 2019 World Cup, India arrived in the Caribbean for a full-fledged tour comprising three T20s, three ODIs, and two Tests. With an unassailable 2-0 lead under their belt, the visitors brought Deepak Chahar into the playing XI for the third T20I in Providence, Guyana.

He grabbed the opportunity laid out to him with both hands, finishing with unbelievable returns of 3.0-1-4-3. He nipped out the West Indian top three of Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, and Shimron Hetmyer in the powerplay in what was a typically outstanding spell of swing bowling.

West Indies might have recovered to post 146/6 but it was never going to be enough to avoid a clean sweep. Chahar not only received the Player of the Match award but also went on to get a good run of games for India in the shortest format thereafter.

#3 6/7 vs Bangladesh in 2019 (T20I)

India and Bangladesh faced off in a three-match T20I series in 2019 with the spoils shared at the end of the first two games. The hosts posted 174 in the decider in Nagpur which, considering how dewy conditions were, wasn't a completely imposing total.

India also picked a five-man bowling attack with skipper Rohit Sharma holding back Chahar as the first-change operator who would return to bowl at the death. The move worked beautifully as the seamer picked up two wickets in the third over before returning to break a 98-run third wicket stand between Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun.

Bangladesh lost their way in the chase with Shivam Dube bagging three wickets of his own. Chahar returned to clean up the tail though, snaring a hat-trick across two overs to finish with 6/7 off 3.2 overs as India wrapped up a 30-run victory.

These were the best figures in men's T20Is at the time before it was better by Nigeria's Peter Aho in 2021 as he took 6/5 against Sierra Leone. Very recently though, Syazrul Idrus of Malaysia became the first to bag seven wickets in a men's T20I; he achieved the feat against China.

What is your favorite Deepak Chahar moment from his international career thus far? Have your say in the comments section below!

