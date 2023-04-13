"Dekho yeh zinda h"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS reach 153/8 vs GT in IPl 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have managed to score 153/8 in the first innings of the 18th IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 13, Thursday, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. Mohammed Shami provided a great start to the visiting team by dismissing Prabhsimran Singh for a 2-ball duck off the second delivery of the innings.

After a Player-of-the-Match performance in the previous game against SRH, Shikhar Dhawan endured a failure tonight. He hit two good-looking boundaries before Joshua Little dismissed him in the 4th over.

Matthew Short (36) provided much-needed momentum to PBKS in the powerplay with a couple of boundaries. But Rashid Khan cleaned him up in the 7th over to put the brakes on the Punjab Kings’ progress. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 26 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off 23 balls) went into a shell after that and struggled to score briskly or rotate the strike.

Their sedate partnership and knocks sucked the momentum out of PBKS' innings as they eventually managed to reach only 153/8. Shahrukh Khan (22 off 9 balls) played a handy cameo in the death overs to push his side's total above the 150-run mark. Mohit Sharma (2/18) was the pick of the GT bowlers. Reflecting on his spell at the mid-innings break, he said:

"There was a bit of nervousness. There was excitement, coming back after so long. I've been playing on the domestic circuit and getting some game time. Last year I played after my surgery, I played after a long time and not a lot of people knew that. I wasn't doing much else. So when Ashu bhai called for this role of a net bowler, I knew had to take it."

"It's all about everyone's thinking. Being a net bowler isn't a bad thing. You get a lot of experience with other players. In my case, the team has created such an environment that everyone has enjoyed so much. Not only me, even the other net bowlers from last year and this year. It's like we're a part of the team and it's great for us."

Fans react after Mohit Sharma's magnificent spell on comeback restricts PBKS to 153/8 vs GT

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and GT. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

