Delhi Capitals playing 11 from their last win vs CSK at Chepauk in 2010 - where are they now?

Chepauk in Chennai has often been a fortress for the home team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inception of the IPL. Visiting teams often find it difficult to breach the fortress and defeat the home team in their den.

Ad

Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) is one such team that has struggled at the Chepauk. They won a match against CSK after 15 years in Chennai on April 5, 2025. Before the said date, the franchise from Delhi last beat CSK in Chennai on April 15, 2010.

On the said date, CSK managed to score 119 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. The visitors chased down the target with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

Since then, the two teams have played against each other on seven occasions in Chennai before the IPL 2025 and Delhi tasted defeat on all occasions.

Here is a look at the playing 11 of Delhi Capitals from their last win against CSK at Chepauk in 2010:

Top Order - Virender Sehwag, David Warner and Tillakaratne Dilshan

Virender Sehwag played for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2010. - Source: Getty

Viender Sehwag opened the batting with David Warner during the said match. While the former could just score four runs, the latter failed to open his account against CSK.

Ad

Sehwag last played IPL in 2015 and since then has been a successful broadcaster and a famous commentator in the Hindi language. He is also known for his witty tweets and is active on social media.

David Warner is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL (6565). He captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory during IPL 2016. He was surprisingly unsold during the IPL 2025 auction. After retiring from international cricket in 2024, Warner played in the Big Bash League 2024-25 and the International League T20 earlier this year. He will captain the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025.

Ad

Dilshan picked up the vital wicket of Suresh Raina with the ball but failed to create much impact with the bat and was dismissed for one run. He made his television debut in 2017 and in 2021, he released a music video titled Hitha Hadana Kena. In February 2024, Dilshan was granted Australian citizenship.

Middle order - Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Mithun Manhas, and Paul Collingwood

Gautam Gambhir is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team. - Source: Getty

Gautam Gambhir batted at number four during the said game and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings of 57* from 56 balls. While the rest of the batters from both teams struggled to score runs on a difficult Chennai pitch, Gambhir kept his cool and guided his team to a win. Presently, Gambhir is the head coach of the Indian cricket team across all formats.

Ad

Karthik scored 13 runs in the game. He was the designated wicket-keeper for the Delhi franchise in IPL 2010. He played in the IPL till 2024 and thereafter announced his retirement from all formats. He is currently the mentor and batting coach of the Royal Challengers franchise in IPL 2025. He is also known for his commentary skills and is famous for his sharp analysis and wit behind the mic.

Paul Collingwood did not get an opportunity to bat in the match. He was, however, a live wire in the field and grabbed two catches during the time CSK were batting. Collingwood was a part of the World Giants squad that played the Legends League Cricket Masters in 2023. Presently, he is the assistant coach of the England cricket team.

Ad

Mithun Manhas played a vital unbeaten knock of 25* and added 75 runs with Gautam Gambhir to guide his team to a win. He was one of the assistant coaches of the Gujarat Titans team that won the IPL 2022 trophy and held the position till IPL 2024. He now leads the cricket operations of Jammu and Kashmir as a director.

Lower order - Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, Dirk Nannes, and Umesh Yadav

Amit Mishra was the sole specialist spinner in this line-up. The leg spinner bowled an economic spell, picking up the wicket of Lakshmipathy Balaji and conceding only 13 runs in his four overs. Mishra was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and played a solitary match in IPL 2024. He bowled two overs and scalped the wicket of Ayush Badoni. Mishra was not a part of the IPL 2025 auction.

Ad

Ashish Nehra was a part of the Delhi Daredevils franchise in 2010. Source: Getty

Ashish Nehra has been the head coach of the Gujarat Titans franchise since its inception in 2022. He was instrumental in coaching the team to their maiden IPL trophy in its very first year. In 2023, the franchise ended up as runners-up. He continues to be the head coach of the said franchise in IPL 2025. Nehra was one of the architects in Delhi's win over CSK, picking up three vital wickets of Murali Vijay, Matthew Hayden and S Badrinath.

Ad

Dirk Nannes opened the bowling for Delhi Daredevils and picked up the wicket of CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who batted at number three during the said match. Post retirement, Nannes has taken up commentary. He was also a part of the Australia Champions squad in 2024 that played World Championship of Legends and played a solitary match against Pakistan Champions.

Umesh Yadav was the third pacer for Delhi Daredevils in 2010. He bowled just one over during the game and conceded 11 runs. Yadav played IPL till 2024 and was a part of the Gujarat Titans franchise during the said year. He was unsold during the IPL 2025 auction held in November 2024. He was last seen playing competitive cricket during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meit Sampat A cricket enthusiast who is passionate towards the game! Know More