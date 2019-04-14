Delhi Capitals sign Jagadeesha Suchith as replacement for injured Harshal Patel

Jagadeesha Suchith (Photo: Nitin Lawate/IANS)

New Delhi, 14 April 2019: JSW and GMR co-owned franchise, Delhi Capitals, have announced the signing of 25-year-old all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith as replacement for the injured Harshal Patel, who had sustained a fracture to his right hand in the match against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on 1st April 2019.

Harshal Patel had featured in Delhi Capitals’ two out of seven matches in the current season, finishing with the figures of 2/40 against KKR in New Delhi, and 0/37 against KXIP. The all-rounder sustained the injury in his second outing in Mohali which ended in a 14-run defeat for the Delhi-based franchise. The extent of Patel’s injury was confirmed earlier on Thursday, before Delhi Capitals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. It has been confirmed that Patel, 28, will be out-of-action for at least four weeks, which means that he has been ruled out of the current season of the IPL.

Meanwhile, Jagadeesha Suchith, who has previously represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2015 and 2016, went unsold in the IPL Auction earlier this year. He has played a total of 14 matches in the IPL, picking up 10 wickets with an economy of 8.98, and has scored 48 runs in his 6 innings with a strike-rate of 150.

Speaking on selecting Suchith for the remaining matches of IPL 2019, Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, “It is unfortunate that Harshal Patel injured his right hand during our match against the Kings XI Punjab. We had to wait for a while to get confirmation on the same, and the X-ray reports showed that he has a fracture. Therefore, we conducted a few trials in Kolkata, and have come to the conclusion that Jagadeesha Suchith is the right man to replace Patel. He has previous experience of playing in the IPL, and can help the team in achieving its objectives this season.”

