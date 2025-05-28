Delhi Daredevils playing 11 from Rishabh Pant's last IPL hundred in 2018 - where are they now?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant smashed a sensational hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 70 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27.

It was his second ton in the tournament's history, with the first one coming for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018.

In the aforementioned game, the Daredevils chose to bat first and got off to a dismal start, losing their top three inside eight overs. However, Pant returned with a sublime knock of 128* off 63, with 15 fours and seven sixes. His 55-run stand with Harshal Patel (24) helped the side to post a 187-run total.

In response, SRH lost Alex Hales (14) early. But, Shikhar Dhawan (92*) and Kane Williamson (82*) were impressive in guiding the SunRisers home in the 19th over.

On that note, let's take a look at what Rishabh Pant's teammates from Daredevils' XI are up to now in their lives:

Top-order: Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 9 off 11 in this fixture. The right-hander went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, and hasn't been a regular in the Mumbai state side due to disciplinary and fitness issues.

Jason Roy contributed 11 off 13 for the Delhi Daredevils. He last played for England in 2023, and represents Surrey across all formats of the game in domestic cricket. He also takes part in various franchise leagues around the world.

Shreyas Iyer was unfortunately run-out on 3 off 8 against SunRisers Hyderabad. Iyer was recently named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2025 for his impressive performances in the Champions Trophy. He has also led the Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar

Rishabh Pant played a spectacular knock of 128*, albeit in a losing cause. The southpaw made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history ahead of the 2025 season. He captained Lucknow Super Giants, but the side failed to progress to the playoffs.

Harshal Patel was promoted to No. 5 in this fixture, and he supported the side well with his 24-run knock. With the ball, he ended with figures of 1/32 off four overs. The right-arm pacer represented SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 and bagged 16 wickets in 13 games.

Glenn Maxwell conceded nine runs off his only over, and did not get to bat. The veteran all-rounder had a dismal IPL 2025 season for Punjab Kings before getting ruled out due to an injury. He garnered 48 runs and picked four wickets in seven games.

Vijay Shankar conceded 14 runs off his solitary over. He represented Chennai Super Kings and scored 118 runs in six appearances in IPL 2025.

Lower-order: Liam Plunkett, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

Liam Plunkett leaked 41 runs off his four overs without taking a wicket. In 2021, Plunkett left English cricket to take part in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. He picked up five wickets in four games for San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2024.

Shahbaz Nadeem conceded 22 runs off his two overs in this game. The left-arm spinner retired in 2024 and currently plays in franchise leagues dedicated to former cricketers.

Amit Mishra gave away 29 runs off three overs. The former spinner currently works as an analyst for various media houses.

Trent Boult conceded 43 runs in this game in 3.5 overs. The left-arm pacer has done well in IPL 2025 to secure 19 wickets in 14 games.

