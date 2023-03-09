South African batter Dewald Brevis has been making waves with his flawless hitting. Brevis' stock continued to rise in the recently-concluded SA20 league. In four games, he scored 127 runs at a respectable average of 42.33. He has been a towering presence for MI Cape Town.

The 19-year-old batter is on the verge of making his international appearance and possesses all the skills necessary to be quickly promoted to the top level of the game. Brevis, who goes by the moniker 'Baby AB' due to the similarities in his playing style with AB de Villiers, is a complete sensation.

This article will take a look at three reasons why Dewald Brevis might succeed internationally.

#1 Devald Brevis has experienced international-level cricket through IPL

Brevis has been impressive for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the most competitive T20 league in the world. The standard of competition in the cash-rich league is extremely high due to the presence of world-class players.

Dewald Brevis, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has already won over fans and pundits alike with his abilities. He has played seven games for the Rohit Sharma-led franchise, scoring 161 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.48. He will undoubtedly benefit from the experience he has gained from the IPL and should be considered for a spot in the national team.

#2 Dewald Brevis is an extremely versatile player

Dewald Brevis is a player who can move up and down the order with ease

Dewald Brevis is quite a versatile player, as has been demonstrated in his flexibility across the batting order. While he primarily played as an opener for MI Cape Town in the SA20, he operated at No. 4 for the final couple of matches. Brevis has also been used at different positions for the Mumbai Indians, with his highest score in the IPL (49 off 25) coming at No. 3. With such an ability to adapt, the teenager is unquestionably an incredibly handy asset for any team.

Brevis has also shown the ability to adapt according to the situation. While he is known for his power hitting, he can also be pragmatic and grind out runs when the situation calls for it. This underlines his versatility as a player and makes him an invaluable player for any team.

Given the current batting issues that the South African national team is facing, a player like Brevis would provide some much-needed stability and depth to the batting order.

#3 Dewald Brevis is an extremely destructive batter

Brevis has become known for his power-hitting

One of the key characteristics that Brevis has become known for is his ability to take bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive batting style. The young batsman is reminiscent of AB de Villiers in his prime with his approach to batting, shot selection and ability to read bowlers.

Brevis is a player that keeps the scoreboard ticking and is someone that any opposition will find difficult to keep quiet. This is yet another trait that will prove useful for a South African side that has become known for their slow starts, often losing momentum early on in an innings. Brevis could be the player that his side needs to finally turn this around.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes