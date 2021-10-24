DHL Express India’s engaging campaign mix this IPL 

DHL Express India partnered with the most successful team in IPL history, Mumbai Indians during the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians won the 2020 Indian Premier League title and became the first franchise in IPL history to win the trophy five times. The Mumbai-based franchise performed decently in the 2021 IPL season as well. However, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit could not defend their title successfully. They finished fifth on the points table and narrowly missed out on a place in the next round.

During this association, DHL Express India and Mumbai Indians were involved in various campaigns. In this article today, we will look at the campaigns activated by DHL.

1. IPL Campaign Resumption

IPL 2021 had to be suspended after 29 league matches because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the tournament’s bio-bubble. The BCCI announced that the second leg of the competition would happen in the UAE from September 19.

The biggest challenge for all teams was to shift their bases to the UAE. However, Mumbai Indians did not need to worry much because of their logistics partner DHL Express India. The DHL officials told MI to ‘play on the front foot, we have your back.’

2. Number That Matters

Working hard in the practice sessions is something that every team does in a competition like the IPL. However, the one off-field aspect that differentiates the champions from others is the ones having their back.

It takes a champion team behind you to stay in the front, and DHL Express - the global power driving supply chains have played that role to perfection for Mumbai Indians.

3. DHL Match Ke Stars

Another campaign run by DHL was the #DHLMatchKeStars Campaign. This contest was for all the cricket fans on social media.

DHL Express India asked the fans to predict the top three performers for Mumbai Indians in their league match. The winners with the perfect prediction received a prize of an E-voucher worth INR 1,000.

4. DHL Catch The Deliveries

DHL Express India introduced a special game on Instagram. The contest was named DHL Catch The Deliveries.

As part of this, players had to play the game and tag DHL with their scores. The high scores stood a chance to win E-vouchers worth INR 5,000.

Click here to experience the filter

5. DHL Ghar Se Celebration

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most cricket fans were not able to witness their favorite IPL stars play live at the stadiums. But DHL organized a special campaign for all fans at home.

The #DHLGharSeCelebration was a contest for the fans. To participate, fans had to post their video/reel/picture/story with the #DHLGharSeCelebration. The 10 lucky contestants stood a chance to win E-vouchers worth INR 2,000.

6. DHL Six For A Cause

DHL Express India introduced the Six For A Cause Campaign from Match 39 of IPL 2021, which was played between Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

From that game onwards, every six hit by Mumbai Indians batters led to a donation worth INR 20,000 from DHL to Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The funds helped support the women’s blind cricket team.

To involve all fans in the mix as well, DHL launched a customized filter on Instagram.

The ‘Six for a Cause’ filter involved the fans in this initiative as well. For every 25 pictures posted with this filter, DHL Express India donated INR 5,000 to Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

7. DHL Beyond Boundaries

DHL Beyond Boundaries gave fans on social media a chance to join their favorite Mumbai Indians players as they shared memories, trivia, behind the scenes, and much more.

The Mumbai Indians fans got a chance to watch their Paltan live as they blew off some steam off-field.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal