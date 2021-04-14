DHL India partners with MI as Principal Sponsor and Logistics Partner

Leading international express service provider DHL Express India has partnered with Mumbai Indians as its Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians has been the most successful franchise in IPL history, with five championships to its name. With this partnership, DHL Express India has forayed into its first-ever cricket sponsorship.

“Globally, DHL supports some of the world’s largest and most popular sports formats – from football to rugby, Formula One and even esports. Today marks our foray into another crowd favorite: T20 Cricket. Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to come on board IPL 2021 as a Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for Mumbai Indians,” said DHL Express India Senior VP and MD RS Subramanian.

This partnership with a global brand like DHL Express highlights Mumbai Indians growing stature as a fast-emerging global sports club and a preferred brand of choice.

Recently, popular global brand valuation firm Brand Finance gave an AA++ rating to the Mumbai-based IPL franchise, showing its rapid growth.

“As the team behind this five-time IPL winning sports team, Mumbai Indians, our brand will be placed prominently at the back of the jersey. With this new association, we will be able to take our brand into the living rooms of a large cricket fan base that cuts across gender, age groups and geography,” added DHL Express India VP-Sales and Marketing Sandeep Juneja.

A spokesperson from Mumbai Indians stressed how this partnership could help both the brands in the long term. Talking about the deal with DHL Express India, an MI spokesperson said -

“We are delighted to partner with global logistics leader DHL Express. The combination of DHL Express’ international appeal and market leadership through its operations in over 220 countries and territories, and Mumbai Indians’ global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association program, allowing both brands to leverage from its vast consumer interface."

"We are proud to say that Mumbai Indians’ appeal today is not bound by geographical coordinates. This is also a testament to the trust that our club has earned and established through its continued success on the field in conjunction with strong brand ideology.”

DHL Express India is the team behind the team for Mumbai Indians

To announce this partnership, DHL Express India shared a video featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and other MI stars on Twitter.

DHL Express India promoted this video with #TeamBehindTheTeam and highlighted the similarities between DHL and Mumbai Indians.

From football, rugby, F1, and more to India's beloved sport, congrats to @DHL_India for starting a new chapter with the @mipaltan as its principal sponsor. A union between titans and we expect nothing short of excellence from the #TeamBehindTheTeam backing the defending champs! https://t.co/Qiaua6pIZD — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) April 9, 2021

Premium Influencers tweets

Speed & Accuracy is the two words that definethe @DHL_India and @mipaltan. I strongly believe the team that plays together, exceltogether. #TeamBehindTheTeam. Cheer Up! Mumbaikars we got @DHL_India to be the #TeamBehindTheTeam for our very own @mipaltan. — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) April 9, 2021

.@DHL_India, the number 1 in the logistics industry joined hands with @mipaltan, the number 1 team in IPL. Both are driven by passion. Righty said by DHL India in the video that they are #TeamBehindTheTeam for Amchi Mumbai. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 9, 2021

The World Beater in Cricket @mipaltan partnered with the best logistics company in the world @DHL_India. Great to see the essence of their association in their video. #TeamBehindTheTeam — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 9, 2021

This hashtag trended on Twitter India for four hours and over 1,500 users participated in this campaign. Courtesy this response, more than 3,000 conversations were collectively generated. Also, this trend reached to more than 13 million Twitter accounts, while the total number of impressions was more than 38 millions.