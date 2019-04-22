IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and his problem with team combination

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Going into the business end of IPL 2019 where all the teams have a chance of making it to the playoffs both realistically and mathematically, one thing they would be desperately hoping for is to arrive at a settled combination. In order to carry on the momentum and maintain consistency, each player must understand his role in the team and perform it to perfection.

One team that has been consistently playing with a settled combination across several seasons of the IPL is Chennai Super Kings. This conventional approach of playing with a settled team has yielded them fruitful results time and again.

Surprisingly this year though, that has not been the case. Skipper MS Dhoni, who is not known for too much of chopping and changing, has made far too many changes to his side. Though sitting comfortably at the top of the points table at present, CSK need to get their mojo back with a settled combination.

There are several reasons why CSK haven't been able to arrive at a settled combination, the foremost of which is the difference in the conditions and nature of the pitch home and away.

At their home ground Chennai, where the ball is holding on to the wicket and turning square, Dhoni prefers playing Harbhajan Singh. But in conditions which do not provide that much of assistance to spinners, say Mumbai or Bangalore, Dhoni prefers playing Shardul Thankur.

The second reason is the injury to Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has been the go-to bowler for Chennai, especially in the death overs. Due to his injury, CSK were forced to draft in Mitchell Santner.

Santner has been economical with the ball and even sealed a memorable win against Rajasthan Royals with the bat. But Dhoni is not willing to play both Santner and Bravo because he has continuously persisted with out of form players like Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav.

Dropping Jadhav at this juncture would severely dent his confidence ahead of the World Cup. And every time Watson comes out to bat, you get the feeling that he is due for a big one. It is high time that these two players step up and make a meaningful contribution.

Despite sitting comfortably at the top, CSK and Dhoni have a lot of things to ponder about. It is time for Dhoni to make certain bold decisions and get back to winnings ways with a settled combination.