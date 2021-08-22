Dinesh Karthik believes Varun Chakravarthy will be the best bowler at the T20 World Cup

Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik feels mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be the best bowler at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Karthik feels the variations Chakravarthy possesses make him an X-factor for the Indian team.

Chakravarthy impressed in IPL 2020, where he played under Dinesh Karthik for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first few games. In 13 games, he picked up 17 wickets, with his performances earning him a call-up to the Indian T20 squad.

Fitness issues delayed his debut but he finally earned his first international cap against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

During a discussion with former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy on ICC's official website, Karthik said Chakravarthy will enjoy plenty of success at the T20 World Cup. The Indian wicketkeeper went on to claim that Chakravarthy has "something special" in him.

"My choice is a guy called Varun Chakravarthy. I feel he’s got something really special in him. If India goes all the way, I can promise you this boy that I’m speaking about will have played a major role in them moving forward in this tournament. Remember the name 'Varun Chakravarthy', Mr Daren Sammy," Karthik stated.

Would love to see an India vs West Indies final: Dinesh Karthik

While Dinesh Karthik shied away from picking a clear-cut winner for the T20 World Cup, he did name India and West Indies as his two finalists.

"I’m not going to go all the way to who is going to win but I’ll tell you this, I’d love to see an India vs West Indies Final. My second favourite team after India would definitely be West Indies, only for the flair of cricket that they play. I think in this format, they love it, it brings out the best in them and I would love to see West Indies in the Final," Dinesh Karthik concluded.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Edited by Arvind Sriram