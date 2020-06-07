Dinesh Karthik believes it will take at least 4 weeks for players to be match-ready

Dinesh Karthik has said that players reaching full intensity will be a gradual process.

Kane Williamson sounded optimistic of full-fledged cricket being played in New Zealand by October.

Dinesh Karthik hopes to slowly get into the practice mode

India international Dinesh Karthik believes that it would take at least 4 weeks of training for the cricketers to be match-ready. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain also added that it would be a gradual process to attain full fitness, to avoid any injuries.

Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson talked at length about various facets of the game on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected. Apart from the return to cricket post the lockdown, they also talked about MS Dhoni's calmness and indulged in some light-hearted banter.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was optimistic that he would be back to practice soon, with the lockdown restrictions easing in Chennai.

"I think the transition will be pretty tough. Right now the lockdown has eased a little in Chennai, so you can get permission and go ahead and practice. I am planning to do that but I am going to do it gradually because if I rush into it the body is in a sort of a zombie mode, where we are just sitting at home and not doing much."

Dinesh Karthik has been entertaining his fans by sharing some funny videos during the lockdown period.

Dinesh Karthik added that the most critical thing would be to make a gradual progression, so as to not injure oneself.

"So going out in the sun and doing batting and practising, that is a different set of muscles being used. So I will just do it gradually and make sure that I don't injure myself, that will be the most important thing for lot of the players when they start."

On being asked how long it would take to regain match-fitness, Dinesh Karthik opined that it might take at least 4 weeks.

"I think at least 4 weeks, so that the body is used to playing. You need to start slowly. First it's going to be the quality, then you need to slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity."

Dinesh Karthik also added that the fast bowlers might take the most time to attain their peaks.

"To do that in a proper way it will take at least 4 weeks, especially for the fast bowlers because they are coming off a very quiet time. To go and start bowling 150 clicks through the day at different points, when the heat will vary is going to be a massive challenge for them."

Kane Williamson also mentioned that it is difficult to predict when they could attain match fitness, and that he had used the break to revitalise himself.

"It is a bit of an unknown, having had such a long period off. But I tried to use the break, in some ways, as a break. It's a lockdown situation and it is a rare time to step away and refresh a little bit."

The Kiwi skipper sounded optimistic that cricket might be starting this month in New Zealand, with full-fledged action from October.

"At the moment trying to do the other bits and pieces while still maintaining the fitness and trying to improve in a number of areas. Cricket side of things will probably be ramping up probably later this month and see what might be up next. Cricket really, sort of working backwards, might be round about October time."

Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson discuss MS Dhoni's calm demeanour

Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni would be hoping to captain their respective teams in the IPL

Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson also answered queries on MS Dhoni's calm persona, both on and off the field.

Dinesh Karthik recounted the first India A tour he had been part of along with Dhoni, and added that the latter was the same calm person even back then.

"In 2003 or 2004, when I went for my first A tour with him he was pretty much an easy going, chilled and relaxed character and that's what you see now as well. Only difference is that there is lot more white hair now but inside he is still the same, pretty calm. I haven't seen him get angry that often. Or let us put it that way - I haven't seen him express his anger explicitly outside too often. He has been pretty much the same."

Williamson also mentioned that he has tried to get the secret of Dhoni's calmness, and that it is more to do with his ability to focus on the critical aspects of the game.

"I have tried to have a chat with him, find the secret but he seems to be able to take it in his stride and appreciate the game, seems to remember what is important and not get caught up with some of those things that might be distracting. Very focused on what is important, a special individual."

On a lighter note, Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson were also asked about their beards. The latter admitted that he trimmed it a little bit to look presentable.

"Just a little tidy up. My mom wasn't liking it."

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, is waiting for the lockdown to get over so that he can visit the barber.

"My mom is complaining too. We are in Lockdown 5.0, as soon as it gets over I am done with it. I am scared to trim it myself and can't be without a beard. Not that I look good now, but that is even worse."

Dinesh Karthik added that his KKR teammate Andre Russell also made fun of his looks during a recent interaction.