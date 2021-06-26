Watch: "Started this journey to experience the other side of cricket" - Dinesh Karthik's heartfelt message for fans after commentary stint

Dinesh Karthik has posted a heartfelt message thanking his fans for their support and appreciation during his debut stint in the commentary box.

Karthik was the only Indian voice besides Sunil Gavaskar in the ICC's commentary panel for the World Test Championship final. The wicketkeeper-batsman fell short of words to describe how his earnest attempt to explore the 'other side' of the sport has been worth it purely because of the love he has received.

"This one, I just cannot describe in words... I started this journey to experience the other side of cricket and wanted to share the journey with y'all too... and the love and appreciation I got from everyone just made everything worth it! Love you all!" Dinesh Karthik wrote in an Instagram post.

Dinesh Karthik also uploaded a 90-second video to accompany his post. This gauged his entire journey during the six-day-long summit clash, including some behind-the-scenes footage of the commentary box, his 'weatherman' updates and some snippets of fan-made posters appreciating his skills behind the mic.

Dinesh Karthik's commentary stint will now extend to the inaugural Hundred, which is a 100-ball-an-innings competition in England that will begin on July 21.

"I genuinely believe I should be there in the Indian T20I team" - Dinesh Karthik on T20 World Cup selection

Coming to his cricketing career, Dinesh Karthik last played an international match in July 2019. Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket and also in the IPL, he hasn't found himself in the favor of the selectors since.

However, in a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Karthik had exuded firm belief that he's capable of meriting selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup and contribute to the team's middle order.

"100%. I think if you go by my stats, in domestic cricket, in the IPL, in T20Is - I'm very confident and I genuinely believe I should be there in the team. The rest is up to the selectors and the think tank to obviously pick the team. I believe I can contribute to this team in the middle order and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills in the T20 format," said Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik will perhaps get the final opportunity to stake his claim for the marquee tournament when the IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE. He could also be in line to retake the captaincy role if Eoin Morgan misses out due to national duty.

