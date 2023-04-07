Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard have been giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo have had illustrious careers in the tournament and have contributed immensely to the success of their respective franchises.

Bravo called time on his IPL career following the 2022 edition after spending 11 seasons with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has since taken up the role of their bowling coach.

Meanwhile, Pollard spent 13 seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and his contribution to the success and growth of the franchise has been immense. While he continues to be an active cricketer in franchise cricket, Pollard made the decision to retire from IPL cricket in November 2022 after failing to see himself in the scheme of things for MI as the team enters a transition phase. He is the batting coach for MI in IPL 2023.

Here is a detailed analysis of the careers of Bravo and Pollard in IPL cricket:

Dwayne Bravo:

Dwayne Bravo has picked up the most wickets in the history of IPL cricket

DJ Bravo has been a part of IPL cricket since its inception. He spent his first three years with the Mumbai Indians and from 2011 until his retirement, has been an integral part of the CSK outfit (except in 2016 when he played for Gujarat Lions and did not play in IPL 2017). He was part of the CSK outfit that won the coveted trophy in 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Bravo is currently the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. The Windies all-rounder has 183 wickets in 161 IPL games at an incredible average of 23.83 and an astonishing strike rate of 17.04. Bravo bowled most of his overs at the death and won many matches for CSK with the ball. His economy rate of 8.39 is worth mentioning as he was a death overs specialist and more often than not had the difficult task of bowling after the 15th over.

With the bat, Bravo did not justify his talent in the IPL. In 113 innings, he scored 1,560 runs at an ordinary average of 22.61 and had a strike rate of 129.57. He primarily started as a batting all-rounder. However, during the fag end of his career, Bravo was more of a bowling all-rounder who was sent in to bat in the lower-middle order.

He was a safe fielder in the outfield and held on to 80 catches in the IPL.

Kieron Pollard:

Kieron Pollard had an incredible career for Mumbai Indians

The former West Indies limited overs skipper had an incredible career with MI from 2010 to 2022. Across 12 seasons, he was an integral part of the MI team that won the IPL trophy on five occasions - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Pollard, in comparison to Bravo, was more of a batting all-rounder. In 171 IPL innings, Pollard scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67 and an astounding strike rate of 147.32. He won many matches for his franchise single-handedly and played a vital role in shaping the MI team.

With the ball, he picked up 69 wickets at an average of 31.26 and an economy rate of 8.77. He was an excellent fielder and picked up 103 catches in IPL cricket.

Bravo Vs Pollard- Who had a better IPL career:

Dwayne Bravo Vs Kieron Pollard

Both Bravo and Pollard were stalwarts in IPL cricket and were great entertainers with the bat, ball, and on the field. There was never a dull moment when the duo were in action.

The fact that Bravo, being a fast bowler, is the highest-ever wicket-taker in the history of the IPL speaks volumes about the cricketer. His slower balls and other variations in the death overs made him a "CHAMPION" with the ball and will go down as one of the best bowlers to have ever played in the IPL. He batted lower down the order at the end of his career. However, he averaged 22.61 and had a strike rate of almost 130 across 12 seasons, which is an incredible feat.

Pollard was an integral part of the MI batting line in the middle overs and was part of a champion outfit that won the coveted trophy on five occasions. His average of 28.67 with the bat and strike rate of 147.32 reflects the extent of damage he has had on the opponents. He edges over Bravo as far as batting is concerned in the IPL.

With the ball, he bowled 246 overs as compared to almost 520 bowled by Bravo. Bravo has picked up 114 more wickets than Pollard, which is huge. Bravo undoubtedly scores over Pollard as far as bowling is concerned.

As far as fielding is concerned, both were safe outfielders and score equally on the said front.

In view of the above, Bravo slightly edges over Pollard as far as performances in the IPL are concerned. Bravo was incredible with the ball and is undoubtedly one of the best bowlers to have ever played IPL cricket.

Poll : Who had a better IPL career? Dwayne Bravo Kieron Pollard 0 votes