Dwayne Bravo believes MS Dhoni will play the T20 World Cup next year

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Dec 2019, 12:33 IST

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo play for the same franchise in IPL

What's the story?

Former West Indies captain, Dwayne Bravo has opined that MS Dhoni will play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Besides, he even disclosed the reason behind his return to international cricket during the same conversation.

The background

MS Dhoni has been away from cricket ever since India lost the 2019 World Cup semifinal game to New Zealand. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman had asked for a break from the cricket field in July. However, he has not made himself available for selection till now. In his absence, the team management has been been backing Rishabh Pant to take over from the former India captain.

Besides, Dhoni’s hiatus has inflamed the rumours of his retirement. When he was asked about his future recently, the Ranchi-born cricketer put off his retirement talks until January.

The heart of the matter

Dwayne Bravo has announced his comeback to the West Indies team

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate, Dwayne Bravo, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2018. But, he changed his mind on Friday (13th December) and declared his return to contention for the Caribbean side. Talking to Times of India, Bravo revealed the reason behind his decision and said:

“I feel good physically and I still have a lot to offer. I had retired because of off-field politics. But there is a change of leadership both on and off the field. So I felt that it is a good time to come back.”

He further praised the amount of talent present in the current West Indies team and continued:

“This is a very talented, vibrant and young side. If the talent of these youngsters can be managed properly and seniors like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and I can return to the squad, we can be world-beaters again.”

When asked about the situation surrounding his Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, the all-rounder replied:

“Dhoni has never retired. So I think he will be there at the World T20. MS has never let things outside cricket influence him and he has taught us the same and told us to never panic and trust our abilities.”

What's next?

Dwayne Bravo is gearing up to make his return to the West Indies T20I side. On the other hand, it is unknown whether or not MS Dhoni would come back to the international arena.