Sam Billings to be out of action for three to five months following a shoulder injury

Sam Billings will not be in action for close to 5 months (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings player and England wicket-keeper Sam Billings will be out of action for three to five months after the player suffered a dislocated left-shoulder. Sam Billings was a part of the CSK setup in the ongoing IPL and was in line to play for his country in the limited-overs tournament against Ireland and Pakistan.

The background

Billings was not selected in the preliminary squad to the World Cup which was announced by England recently. However, the youngster was a part of the squad which was set to face Ireland and Pakistan in the upcoming limited-overs tournament.

However, with a major injury, Billings will now not feature again this season.

The details

Billings was a part of the CSK squad in the ongoing IPL. The Englishman got very few opportunities this season and was not able to make an impact with a few he got. He departed to England following his selection to the limited-overs squad selected to face Pakistan.

However, he got injured in his first county appearance this season against Glamorgan where he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The Englishman will be out for close to five months because of the same. Ben Foakes has been drafted into the squad as his replacement for the limited-overs tournament against Pakistan.

With Alex Hales in a doubtful position to make it to the World Cup, Billings was considered as a replacement for the opener. Following his injury, the likes of James Vince or Foakes will have a good chance to be a part of the mega-event.

What's next?

It will now be a long journey for the 27-year-old to regain full fitness to get back on the field. However, the talented wicket-keeper has shown what he is capable of in the past and his return would be keenly awaited by the England fans.