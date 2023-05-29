"Every team would have loved to have him" - Robin Uthappa on CSK star Ambati Rayudu

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa has reserved high praise for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu, naming him as one of the most underrated cricketers in the country.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Uthappa suggested that Rayudu should have also been a part of India's Test team. He emphasized that the veteran batter is a very knowledgeable cricketer, and any team would want to have a guy like him in its lineup, stating:

"He has been there, done that, and seen it all. He is one of the most underrated cricketers, India has ever produced. He should have played Test Cricket, I can't believe he did not play the game. He is an astute student of the game, someone who knows the game inside out.

"Absolute team man will do anything for the team. Every team would have loved to have him. I have loved him from the age of my junior days,"

Notably, Rayudu has achieved significant success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. However, he has struggled to get going in the latest edition, mustering just 139 runs across 11 innings.

Ambati Rayudu set to retire after IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to battle it out in the all-important final of the IPL 2023.

The match was initially set to be played on Sunday, May 28.

However, the game couldn't be played because of heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. The summit clash has been shifted to the reserve day and will now take place on Monday

.

Ahead of the much-awaited affair, Ambati Rayudu took to his Twitter account to announce his retirement from the league. The IPL 2023 will be the batter's last appearance in the cash-rich league.

Announcing his retirement, he wrote:

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn."

The batter has amassed 4329 runs in 203 matches in the IPL. The 37-year-old has won the trophy on five occasions, thrice with Mumbai Indians (MI), and two times with the Chennai-based side.

