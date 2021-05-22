'Everything was so delightful,' Dhanashree Verma shares picture with Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma recently shared a picture on Instagram with his husband and Virat Kohli. Dhanashree had traveled with Chahal during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the picture, Kohli is seen standing in the middle with Dhanashree and Chahal on flanking him. The trio is pictured giving a broad smile to the camera.

Dhanashree also shared her experiences of spending time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper.

"This ones with the skipper & spinner From fun breakfast conversations to post match fun, everything was so delightful and a great exchange of knowledge #ayeayecaptain," Dhanashree Verma wrote in caption.

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared a picture with RCB's two overseas stars - AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma at a private wedding last December. The couple had revealed the news of their marriage on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal's parents had tested positive for COVID-19

Yuzvendra Chahal's parents recently tested positive for coronavirus while he was playing for RCB in IPL 2021. The senior leg-spinner said he learned about his parents' health condition a day before the tournament was halted.

The 30-year-old added that had the T20 league continued, he would have pulled out to be with his ailing parents as it had become 'difficult to concentrate on his game'.

“I was planning to take a break from the IPL when I heard the news of my parents getting infected. It was difficult to focus on the game while your parents were alone at home. They tested positive on May 3, and a couple of days later, the tournament got postponed,” India Today quoted Yuzvendra Chahal as saying.

Chahal further added that his mother has completely recovered from the deadly disease while his father is still COVID19 positive but has been discharged from the hospital.