Faf du Plessis' 3 best moments in the IPL for CSK

Although Faf du Plessis has led the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past two IPL seasons, he had his most successful years with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The South African veteran has also been vocal about the emotional connection that he shares with the Men in Yellow and their fans.

Having been with CSK for almost a decade, Du Plessis produced some incredible performances with the bat, proving how sensational and reliable he was. Be it opening or in the middle order, Du Plessis seemed ever-ready to show his versatility as per the team's requirement.

As Faf du Plessis celebrates his 39th birthday today, here's a look at three of his most memorable moments with the Chennai Super Kings:

#3 95*(60) vs KKR, IPL 2021

While Faf du Plessis' highest IPL score of 96 came in a losing cause, his sensational knock of 95* proved to be the difference between the two sides in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

Du Plessis had proved to be the ideal opening partner for Ruturaj Gaikwad as he played second-fiddle while Gaikwad kept going from one end. However, once Gaikwad was dismissed, Du Plessis shifted gears with ease and began smashing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers to all parts of the ground.

His sensational knock allowed CSK to reach 220/3 in their 20 overs. Despite being 31/5 in the chase, KKR tried their best with stunning half-centuries from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. But it just proved to be a bit too much for them in the end as they lost by 18 runs.

#2 86(59) vs KKR, IPL 2021 final

Another incredible knock against the same opposition that season, Faf du Plessis showed why he was a big-match player for CSK. He smashed 86 off just 59 balls in the IPL 2021 final and provided some sensational display of exquisite strokeplay.

Chennai posted 192/3 in their 20 overs and KKR once again fell short of the target, this time losing by 27 runs. Du Plessis was awarded the Player of the Match and he also finished just behind Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Orange Cap race, with a staggering 633 runs for the season.

#1 67*(42) vs SRH, IPL 2018 Qualifier 1

Faf du Plessis was a true crisis man for CSK and his contribution in the IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) still remains one of the most clutch performances under pressure for the franchise.

The target of 140 seemed chasable for Chennai, but they got off to a horrible start. Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made massive dents in CSK's chase as the latter were reeling at 62/6. However, Du Plessis didn't give up as he anchored the innings and also shifted gears when needed.

With some able support from the likes of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, Du Plessis ensured that he got the Men in Yellow over the line in dramatic fashion. That win by two wickets and the celebration, in the end, showed how much that knock meant to him and his team.

