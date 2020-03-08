IPL 2020: Fans go crazy as MS Dhoni smacks five sixes in the nets

He's back!

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the 13th edition of the IPL. But as far as the Chennai Super Kings are concerned, the party has begun. Skipper MS Dhoni was seen sweating it out in the nets as the Chepauk crowd welcomed their heroes back with rousing applause.

Apart from Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu ran the hard yards as well. The Chennai-based franchise is the second most successful team in the history of IPL with three titles to their name. Only Mumbai Indians have won more silverware than the Men in Yellow.

Will CSK win it this time around?

At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, fans went into a frenzy as the cricketers continued with their routine. At the IPL 2020 player auction last year, team Chennai brought in spinner Piyush Chawla and England all-rounder Sam Curran. The yellow outfit also went for Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore.

Dhoni was seen in action for the first time since India's semi-final match against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup. For now, there is no clarity on the former India skipper's future but a good outing in the IPL will surely boost his bid to make a return to the national fold.